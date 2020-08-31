Lenovo’s latest gaming laptop supports up to an Intel Core i9-10980HK processor, up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q graphics, and a 15.6 inch display that’s available with a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz if you opt for as 1080p display panel, or 60 Hz if you choose the 4K option.

The Lenovo Legion Slim 7i is also pretty compact for a laptop with those specs — it measures 0.7 inches thick and has a starting weight of less than 4 pounds.

Lenovo says it’s the lightest-weight laptop to feature NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics.

With a starting price of $1329 (€1299 in Europe), the notebook isn’t exactly cheap — especially since that price will only get you a Core i5-10300H processor and NVIDIA GTX 1650 Ti graphics. But that’s pretty much par for the course with most gaming laptops, particularly lightweight ones.

Other Lenovo Legion Slim 7i features include:

RAM : 8GB to 32GB of DDR4-2933 or DDR4-3200

: 8GB to 32GB of DDR4-2933 or DDR4-3200 Storage : 512GB to 2TB of PCIe NVMe

: 512GB to 2TB of PCIe NVMe Battery : 71 Wh battery

: 71 Wh battery Charging : 170W or 230W Slim adapters and 95W USB-C adapter support

: 170W or 230W Slim adapters and 95W USB-C adapter support Keyboard: White backlit or Corsair iCUE RGB lighting

The laptop features stereo 2W Dolby Atmos audio, WiFi 6, Gigabit Ethernet, Bluetooth 5.0, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, a headset jack, and an SD card reader.

The Legion Slim 7i has an aluminum, slate grey chassis and features a fingerprint reader in the power button and a 720p webcam with a privacy shutter.

Lenovo says the gaming laptop should be available in October.

Thanks to the laptop’s Thunderbolt 3 ports, the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i is also compatible with external graphics card solutions including Lenovo’s BoostStation eGPU, which is a 14″ x 8.4″ x 6.8″ graphics dock with a 500W power supply and support for up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER or AMD Radeon RX 5700XT graphics card.

The graphics dock also has a drive bay for an optional 2.5 inch or 3.5 inch hard drive or SSD, and ports including Gigabit Ethernet, USB 3.2 Gen 1, USB 2.0, and Thunderbolt 3.

