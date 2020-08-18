Lenovo’s latest mini-desktop is a 7.6″ x 7.2″ x 1.6″ box with a textile cover on top and a 10th-gen Intel Core “Comet Lake” processor inside.

The Lenovo IdeaCentre Mini 5i supports up to a 65 watt Intel processor, up to 32GB of RAM, and has room for a hard drive and SSD.

Lenovo says the IdeaCentre Mini 5i will be available in Europe in September for €500 (about $600) including VAT.

The computer may be small by desktop PC standards, but it packs a reasonable amount of horsepower, with processor options including:

Processor Cores/Threads Base/Boost freq GPU base/max TDP Core i7-10700T 8/16 2 GHz/4.5 GHz 350 MHz/1.2 GHz 35W Core i5-10400T 6/12 2 GHz/3.6 GHz 350 MHz/1 GHz 35W Core i5-10400 6/12 2.9 GHz /4.3 GHz 350 MHz/1.1 GHz 65W Core i3-10100T 4/8 3 GHz/3.8 GHz 350 MHz/1.1 GHz 35W Core i3-10100 4/8 3.6 GHz/4.3 GHz 350 MHz/1.1 GHz 65W

Measuring 7.6″ as its longest spot and weighing about 3.3 pounds, the Lenovo IdeaCentre Mini 5i may not be as small as some other recent compact computers. But with support for up to a 65W processor, this thing should be able to run circles around smaller systems like the Chuwi LarkBox or Intel Frost Canyon NUC.

The IdeaCentre Mini 5i also has a decent range of ports including:

1 x USB 3.1 Type-C

5 x USB 3.1 Type-A

1 x HDMI

1 x Ethernet

1 x 3.5mm mic/audio combo

Lenovo also equips the system with a wireless card featuring 2×2 WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0, and the company will offer DDR4 memory options ranging from 4GB to 32GB and storage options ranging from 128GB to 512GB of solid state storage and/or 1TB or 2TB of hard drive storage.

