Intel is scheduled to officially launch its next-gen chips, code-named “Tiger Lake” on September 2nd. But we already know a few things about them, including that they should bring a big boost in graphics performance.

Now we also know that Tiger Lake chips aren’t just reserved for premium notebooks. HP jumped the gun and posted a product page a little early for an upcoming Tiger Lake laptop that’s part of the company’s budget-friendly “Pavilion” lineup.

The product page for this new HP Pavilion 13 inch laptop has been removed, but @momomo_us has posted a screenshot to Twitter (and there are more details available via a Google cached version of the HP website).

The notebook is powered by an Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor, which is expected to be a quad-core chip with a 2.8 GHz base frequency and support for turbo boost speeds up to 4.7 GHz. The processor also features 12MB of L3 cache and Intel Xe integrated graphics.

Other features for this notebook include:

13.3 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS LCD display

Up to 16GB of DDR4-3200 SDRAM (onboard)

512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

32GB Intel Optane memory

1 x 10 Gbps USB-C port

2 x 5 Gbps USB-A ports

1 x HDMI 2.0 port

1 x 3.5mm audio jack

1 x microSD card reader

720p webcam

Dual array microphone

Stereo speakers w/B&O sound

WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5 (Intel AX201 wireless card)

42 Wh battery

45W power adapter

The laptop measures 12.2″ x 8.1″ x 0.7″ and weighs 2.9 pounds and features a backlit keyboard and “natural silver aluminum” body.

There’s no word on the price. But if this is what we can expect from HP’s entry-level Pavilion family, I’m looking forward to seeing the company’s next-gen Envy and Spectre laptops with Intel Tiger Lake chips.

