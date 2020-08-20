Microsoft’s first new smartphone in years is the dual-screen Surface Duo which will ship with Android software. But while Microsoft has given up on developing Windows for smartphones, a small group of hackers have been keeping the dream alive by doing crazy things like porting the full Windows 10 desktop operating system to run on old Windows phones.

Now one of those developers has managed to bring a different kind of dual screen support to one of those phones.

@imbushuo has posted a short video showing a Microsoft Lumia 950 XL running Windows 10 on ARM while connected to a monitor via a display dock. This dual-screen setup allows different content to be viewed on each screen so you can watch a video on the monitor while chatting on the phone, for example. And items can be dragged and dropped between displays.

Two screens of 950XL: it has some glitches, but generally saying it works pic.twitter.com/IQu6ZI5rrI — Sunshine Biscuit at scale (@imbushuo) August 20, 2020

Theoretically this would also work with two phone-sized displays. So if anyone feels like unlocking the bootloader of Microsoft’s $1400 Surface Duo and trying to replace Android with a version of Windows 10 (that probably doesn’t support half the device’s hardware), I suppose that would be the next logical, if expensive, step.

For now, @imbusho notes that extending the Windows 10 desktop across two displays on a Lumia 950 XL running Windows 10 “has some glitches,” but that for the most part it seems to work.

Running Windows 10 on a phone released five years ago probably isn’t at the top of everyone’s to-do list. But what else are you going to do with a phone that’s no longer supported at all by the company that first made it?

via MSPowerUser

