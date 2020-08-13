Google’s smartphone and smart TV operating systems aren’t the only ones getting an update this fall. The company says an update is coming to Wear OS this fall, which will bring faster app startup times and support for Qualcomm’s latest chips for wearables.

Wear OS

The Wear OS update will bring support for Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 4100 and 4100+ chips, which Qualcomm says are up to 85-percent faster than the previous-gen Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor. They’re also more energy efficient, with Qualcomm promising up to 25-percent better battery life.

In addition to support for new hardware though, Qualcomm says the next Wear OS update will bring improvements for existing devices, including:

  • CPU core improvements for up to 20–percent faster app startup times
  • Simplified pairing process for easier setup
  • Simpler user interface for managing watch modes and workouts
  • 4G LTE improvements

There are also some new apps including a handwashing timer (something nobody probably would have thought to develop a year ago), and an updated weather experience (coming later this year).

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.