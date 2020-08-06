The Google Pixel 4a is available for pre-order, and two more Google Pixel phones are coming this fall. But details about Google’s 2021 smartphone lineup are starting to leak.

According to a Google document reviewed by the folks at 9to5Google, there could be as many as four Pixel phones coming next year. It’s just one of several new bits of Pixel news to break in the past 24 hours.

According to 9to5Google, the new phones are listed by the following code-names:

Barbette – could be a Pixel 5a, scheduled for Q2, 2021 release

– could be a Pixel 5a, scheduled for Q2, 2021 release Raven – scheduled for Q4, 2021 release (possible Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 XL?)

– scheduled for Q4, 2021 release (possible Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 XL?) Oriole – scheduled for Q4, 2021 release (possible Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 XL?)

– scheduled for Q4, 2021 release (possible Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 XL?) Passport – described as a foldable, scheduled for Q4, 2021 release

There aren’t many other details about the phones, but the Pixel 5a is described as a “lower end mid year device,” which would make it the obvious follow-up to the Pixel 3a and Pixel 4a, both of which have been phones with mid-range price tags and some of the same features found in Google’s latest flagships.

Here’s a roundup of recent Google Pixel news.

