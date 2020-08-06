The Google Pixel 4a is available for pre-order, and two more Google Pixel phones are coming this fall. But details about Google’s 2021 smartphone lineup are starting to leak.
According to a Google document reviewed by the folks at 9to5Google, there could be as many as four Pixel phones coming next year. It’s just one of several new bits of Pixel news to break in the past 24 hours.
According to 9to5Google, the new phones are listed by the following code-names:
- Barbette – could be a Pixel 5a, scheduled for Q2, 2021 release
- Raven – scheduled for Q4, 2021 release (possible Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 XL?)
- Oriole – scheduled for Q4, 2021 release (possible Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 XL?)
- Passport – described as a foldable, scheduled for Q4, 2021 release
There aren’t many other details about the phones, but the Pixel 5a is described as a “lower end mid year device,” which would make it the obvious follow-up to the Pixel 3a and Pixel 4a, both of which have been phones with mid-range price tags and some of the same features found in Google’s latest flagships.
Here’s a roundup of recent Google Pixel news.
- Leaked Android document points to Google Pixel 5a, foldable Pixel, and more [9to5Google]
Given that the Pixel 4a wasn’t introduced until August, 2020 I wouldn’t be surprised if the schedule listed above represents a loose goal that could shift over time.
- Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a (5G) launching Oct 8? [9to5Google]
When Google announced the Pixel 4a earlier this month, the company also teased the upcoming Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a (5G), which will be coming this fall. It looks like the Google France blog was a bit more specific and listed a date of October 8th. It’s since been removed, and there’s always a chance that the information was inaccurate or that it could change. But October 8th seems like as good a guess as any for when these phones will be released.
- Google has already discontinued the Pixel 4 and 4 XL [The Verge]
The Pixel 5 isn’t official yet, but Google has started to phase out its most recent flagship phone. Software updates will continue to be released until at least October, 2022. But if you’re in the United States you can no longer buy the Pixel 4 from Google. It is still available in select countries including Australia, the UK, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and parts of Europe.
- Refurb Google Pixel 3a on sale for $190 and up [Woot]
The Pixel 4a may be one of the best Android phones you can buy for under $400, but last year’s Pixel 3a is still a pretty good phone and Google will keep providing software updates for the phone until at least May, 2022. Today Woot is selling refurbished Pixel 3a phones for $190 and Pixel 3a XL models for $250.