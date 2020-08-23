The Google Pixel 4a went on sale this month and customers are starting to get their hands on Google’s new $349 smartphone. But it’s only the first of three phones the company plans to release this year.
According to the latest leaks:
- The $499 Google Pixel 4a 5G and pricier Google Pixel 5 could be announced on September 30th.
- The Pixel 5 will look nearly identical to the Pixel 4a, but has some premium features (dual cameras, wireless charging, 90 Hz display).
- The Pixel 4a 5G will have a similar design but a bigger screen and it’ll lack some of the Pixel 5’s premium features.
Now we have even more details about the specs, plus a picture that allegedly shows the back of both phones.
A redditor posted the new photo, plus some specs for each of the upcoming phones. The reddit post has been removed, but multiple sites including 9to5Google and xda-developers saved the key details.
So here’s what we’re expecting from Google’s 2020 smartphone lineup. I’ve added Pixel 4a details to the table for comparison purposes — but keep in mind that we know the Pixel 4a’s specs. Everything we think we know about the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 at this point is still basically a glorified rumor, so some things could be different when the phones are officially launched.
|Pixel 5
|Pixel 4a 5G
|Pixel 4a
|Display
|6 inch
2340 x 1080
OLED
90 Hz
|6.2 inch
2340 x 1080
OLED
60 Hz
|5.8 inch
2340 x 1080
OLED
60 Hz
|Processor
|Snapdragon 765G
|Snapdragon 765G
|Snapdragon 730G
|RAM
|8GB
|6GB
|6GB
|Storage
|128GB
|128GB
|128GB
|Rear camera(s)
|12.2MP Sony IMX363 primary
Sony IMX481 wide-angle
|12.2MP Sony IMX363 primary
Sony IMX481 wide-angle
|12.2MP Sony IMX363 primary
|Front camera
|8MP Sony IMX355
|8MP Sony IMX355
|8MP Sony IMX355
|Battery
|4000 mAh
|3800 mAh
|3140 mAh
|Security
|Fingerprint reader (rear)
|Fingerprint reader (rear)
|Fingerprint reader (rear)
|Audio out
|USB or BT only
|USB, BT, and 3.5mm audio
|USB, BT, and 3.5mm audio
|Wireless charging?
|Yes
|?
|No
|Back
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Price
|?
|$499
|$349
via @MishaalRahman and /r/Android