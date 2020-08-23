The Google Pixel 4a went on sale this month and customers are starting to get their hands on Google’s new $349 smartphone. But it’s only the first of three phones the company plans to release this year.

According to the latest leaks:

Now we have even more details about the specs, plus a picture that allegedly shows the back of both phones.

A redditor posted the new photo, plus some specs for each of the upcoming phones. The reddit post has been removed, but multiple sites including 9to5Google and xda-developers saved the key details.

So here’s what we’re expecting from Google’s 2020 smartphone lineup. I’ve added Pixel 4a details to the table for comparison purposes — but keep in mind that we know the Pixel 4a’s specs. Everything we think we know about the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 at this point is still basically a glorified rumor, so some things could be different when the phones are officially launched.

Pixel 5Pixel 4a 5GPixel 4a
Display6 inch
2340 x 1080
OLED
90 Hz		6.2 inch
2340 x 1080
OLED
60 Hz		5.8 inch
2340 x 1080
OLED
60 Hz
ProcessorSnapdragon 765GSnapdragon 765GSnapdragon 730G
RAM8GB6GB6GB
Storage128GB128GB128GB
Rear camera(s)12.2MP Sony IMX363 primary
Sony IMX481 wide-angle		12.2MP Sony IMX363 primary
Sony IMX481 wide-angle		12.2MP Sony IMX363 primary
Front camera8MP Sony IMX3558MP Sony IMX3558MP Sony IMX355
Battery4000 mAh3800 mAh3140 mAh
SecurityFingerprint reader (rear)Fingerprint reader (rear)Fingerprint reader (rear)
Audio outUSB or BT onlyUSB, BT, and 3.5mm audioUSB, BT, and 3.5mm audio
Wireless charging?Yes?No
BackPlasticPlasticPlastic
Price?$499$349

via @MishaalRahman and /r/Android

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.