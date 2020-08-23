The Google Pixel 4a went on sale this month and customers are starting to get their hands on Google’s new $349 smartphone. But it’s only the first of three phones the company plans to release this year.

According to the latest leaks:

Now we have even more details about the specs, plus a picture that allegedly shows the back of both phones.

A redditor posted the new photo, plus some specs for each of the upcoming phones. The reddit post has been removed, but multiple sites including 9to5Google and xda-developers saved the key details.

So here’s what we’re expecting from Google’s 2020 smartphone lineup. I’ve added Pixel 4a details to the table for comparison purposes — but keep in mind that we know the Pixel 4a’s specs. Everything we think we know about the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 at this point is still basically a glorified rumor, so some things could be different when the phones are officially launched.

Pixel 5 Pixel 4a 5G Pixel 4a Display 6 inch

2340 x 1080

OLED

90 Hz 6.2 inch

2340 x 1080

OLED

60 Hz 5.8 inch

2340 x 1080

OLED

60 Hz Processor Snapdragon 765G Snapdragon 765G Snapdragon 730G RAM 8GB 6GB 6GB Storage 128GB 128GB 128GB Rear camera(s) 12.2MP Sony IMX363 primary

Sony IMX481 wide-angle 12.2MP Sony IMX363 primary

Sony IMX481 wide-angle 12.2MP Sony IMX363 primary Front camera 8MP Sony IMX355 8MP Sony IMX355 8MP Sony IMX355 Battery 4000 mAh 3800 mAh 3140 mAh Security Fingerprint reader (rear) Fingerprint reader (rear) Fingerprint reader (rear) Audio out USB or BT only USB, BT, and 3.5mm audio USB, BT, and 3.5mm audio Wireless charging? Yes ? No Back Plastic Plastic Plastic Price ? $499 $349

via @MishaalRahman and /r/Android

