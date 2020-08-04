The GMK NucBox is a desktop computer stuffed into a 2.4″ x 2.4″ x 1.7″ box. While it looks nearly identical to several other recent mini PCs, it’s the most powerful to date thanks to its 10-watt Intel Celeron J4125 quad-core processor.
First unveiled a few days ago, the GMK NucBox is heading to Indiegogo soon, where the company says “super early bird” backers will be able to reserve one for $159 and up. That’s about 24-percent off the eventual retail price of $209.
GMK hasn’t announced the launch date for its crowdfunding campaign yet, or the expected ship date for the NucBox mini PC. But you can sign up to receive an email notifications at the Indiegogo promo page.
While the little computer has a processor based on Intel’s energy-efficient Atom architecture, the Celeron J4125 is a relatively decent chip with support for speeds up to 2.7 GHz and Intel UHD 600 graphics with a top speed of 750 MHz. While you’re not going to want to use a system with this processor for playing bleeding edge PC games, you should be able to stream 4K video.
The GMK NucBox is the same size and shape as a bunch of other 2.4 inch mini PCs, there are a few things setting this model apart. It has the fastest processor of any of these little machines to date, and it has the fastest wireless capabilities thanks to its 802.11ac 2×2 setup which should support theoretical top speeds of 867 Mbps.
By comparison, the Chuwi LarkBox has a slightly slower Celeron J4115 processor, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of eMMC storage plus an M.2 slot for an optional SSD. And the XCY X51 and Skynew M1T mini PCs have 6-watt Celeron N4100 chips and 128GB M.2 2242 SSDs, but Bluetooth 4.2 and Bluetooth 4.0, respectively. .
Here’s a run-down of the key specs for GMK’s mini PC.
|GMK 4K NucBox
|Processor
|Intel Celeron J4125
4-cores/4-threads
2.5 GHz base
2.7 boost
10W TDP
|GPU
|Intel UHD 600
250 MHz base
750 MHz boost
|RAM
|8GB LPDDR4
|Storage
|128GB/256GB/512GB SSD options
|Ports
|1 x USB Type-C
2 x USB 3.0 Type-A
1 x HDMI 1.4
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x microSD card reader
|Wireless
|WiFi 5 (2×2)
Bluetooth 5
|Dimensions
|62mm x 62mm x 42mm (2.4″ x 2.4″ x 1.7″)
|Weight
|125 grams (4.4 oz)