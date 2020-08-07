Foldable displays – they’re not just for smartphones and tablets. E Ink is showing off a new 10.3 inch foldable electronic paper display that could be used for eBook readers that you can fold in half like… you know, a book.

E Ink screens, which are used in Amazon Kindle devices and other eBook readers, are known for offering high contrast, good outdoor visibility, and low power consumption.

Since you don’t need a backlight to illuminate the screen, text and graphics are visible using just ambient light or an optional front-light that can make the screen look brighter and/or easier to view in dim lighting.

An image can also be displayed on an E Ink display indefinitely. The display only uses power when the content on the screen is changed.

One trade-off is that most E Ink displays are black and white, offering support for 16 shades of gray, but no other colors. Recently the company has started offering displays with support for up to 4096 colors, but color E Ink displays are rare, the colors look rather muted, and you typically have to sacrifice pixel density when you add color.

Anyway, the new flexible E Ink display appears to be a grayscale version that can fold and unfold like a book. E Ink showed the screen off in a demo device in Tokyo recently, but it’s unclear if or when you’ll be able to buy a gadget with a foldable E Ink display.

After all, this isn’t the first time the company has showed off this kind of technology — E Ink unveiled a 10.2 inch foldable display in 2017, but as far as I’m aware that no devices with that screen ever came to market.

