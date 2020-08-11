Dell is expanding its line of Chromebooks for enterprise customers with a new set of 14 inch models featuring premium specs and features… and a premium price tag.

The Dell Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise has a starting price of $1099 for a model with a 10th-gen Intel Core i3 processor (available soon), or $1299 with a Core i5 chip (available now).

But you get a lot for your money. The laptop is available with a choice of an aluminum or carbon fiber body, support for up to a 4K display, up to an Intel Core i7 processor, up to 512GB of PCIe NVMe storage, and up to 16GB of DDR4-2666 memory.

Dell also offers the Latitude 7410 Chromebook is available in both clamshell and convertible style designs.

Other hardware features include a spill-resistant keyboard, a precision touchpad, USB-C and USB-A ports, an HDMI port, and a choice of 52Wh or 68Wh batteries and Dell says the notebook supports fast charging, allowing you to take the battery from 0 percent to 35 percent in 20 minutes, or from 0 to 80 percent in an hour.

The Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise can be configured with 14 inch 1920 x 1080 pixel touchscreen or non-touch displays or up to a 3840 x 2160 pixel non-touch screen. The Chromebook supports WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 and there’s optional support for 4G LTE.

It’s one of the only laptops that can be configured with or without a 360-degree hinge. Dell says the clamshell style version of the laptop has a starting weight of about 3.1 pounds, while the clamshell model has a starting weight of 3.6 pounds (and works with a Dell Active Pen).

Business and enterprise features include support for Chrome Enterprise management services, VMware WorkspaceOne integration, and Dell ProSupport Plus. There’s no word on whether these particular Chromebooks will support a feature Google has promised is coming for some enterprise Chromebooks — support for running Windows and Windows applications using Parallels virtualization software.

Here are some pictures of Dell’s new enterprise Chromebook in both its laptop and 2-in-1 convertible configurations.

Dell Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise (Clamshell)

Dell Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise (Convertible)

