Dell, HP, and Lenovo are running labor day sales (even though Labor Day is a week away). Meanwhile eBay is running a 25th anniversary sale, where you can save 25-percent on select products when you use the coupon code PARTYFOR25 at checkout.
All of which is to say, you can find some pretty good deals on laptops, desktops, and accessories in today’s daily deals roundup. Meanwhile if you’re looking for wireless audio products, Amazon is selling its Echo Buds true wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation for $40 off, and both the Apple HomePod and Google Home Max are available for $100 off today.
Here’s a roundup of some of the day’s best deals.
Sales
- Dell Labor Day Sale – Dell
- HP Labor Day Sale – HP
- Lenovo Labor Day Sale – Lenovo
- Save 25-percent (up to $100 off) on select items – eBay (coupon: PARTYFOR25)
- Save an extra 15-percent (price in cart) on select Apple, Samsung, Lenovo, Acer, products – eBay (price in cart)
- Save up to 30-percent on select Dell gaming laptops & accessories – Amazon
- Save up to 30-percent on Razer laptops & accessories – Amazon
- Woot Electronics End of Summer Blowout – Woot
Laptops
- Refurb Onn 13″ laptop w/Core i3-8145U/4GB/128GB for $250 – eBay (coupon: PARTYFOR25)
- Refurb high-end Chromebooks for $340 and up – Woot
- Refurb Lenovo S540 14″ laptop w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB for $467 – eBay (coupon: PARTYFOR25)
- Refurb Samsung NP730XBE 13″ laptop w/Core i5-8265U/8GB/256GB for $535 – eBay (coupon: PARTYFOR25)
- Asus ZenBook 14 w/Ryzen 5 4500U/MX350/8GB/256GB for $700 – Best Buy
- Dell XPS 13 w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB for $849 – Dell (coupon: 50OFF699)
- Asus ZenBook 14 laptop w/Core i7-1065G7/8GB/512GB for $870 – Newegg
- Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 13 w/Core i7-1065G7/8GB/512GB for $1000 – Microsoft (via eBay)
Charging
- Anker PowerPort III Nano 18W USB-C wall charger for $14 – Amazon
- Anker PowerPort III Nano w-pack for $25 – Amazon
- Anker 10,000 mAh power bank + PowerPort III Nano wall charger + USB-A to USB-C cable for $33 – Amazon
Audio
- Mpow M9 true wireless earbuds fro $22 – Amazon (clip coupon & use code: CODE9987)
- Anker Soundcore Liberty Air true wireless earbuds for $30 – Newegg (coupon: 93XPR92)
- Tribit QuietPlus 72 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $35 – Amazon (clip coupon & use code: LBDQPLUS)
- Amazon Echo Buds with active noise reduction for $90 – Amazon
Smart speakers
- Amazon Echo Dot for $30 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition for $40 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Plus for $75 – Amazon
- Google Home Max smart speaker for $199 – Google Store
- Apple HomePod for $200 – Best Buy
Other
- Tidal Premium 3-month subscription for $0.49 – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4″ Android tablet for $280 – Best Buy