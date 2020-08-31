Dell, HP, and Lenovo are running labor day sales (even though Labor Day is a week away). Meanwhile eBay is running a 25th anniversary sale, where you can save 25-percent on select products when you use the coupon code PARTYFOR25 at checkout.

All of which is to say, you can find some pretty good deals on laptops, desktops, and accessories in today’s daily deals roundup. Meanwhile if you’re looking for wireless audio products, Amazon is selling its Echo Buds true wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation for $40 off, and both the Apple HomePod and Google Home Max are available for $100 off today.

Here’s a roundup of some of the day’s best deals.

Sales

Laptops

Charging

Audio

Smart speakers

Other

