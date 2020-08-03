Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.
HP and Lenovo are running back to school sales. Meh is selling a $20 backpack with a built-in power bank. And Misfit is selling its Vapor X smartwatch for as little as $15, which is up to $245 off the list price. You’ll have to pay $40 if you want a model with a wristband, but that’s still quite a deal.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Store sales
- Save 20-percent when you spend $50 or more – VIPOulet (vie aBay w/coupon: PICKVIP)
- HP Back to School Sale – HP
- Lenovo Back to School sale – Lenovo
Chromebooks
- Select Chromebooks for $189 and up – Best Buy
- HP Chromebook 14a w/Pentium Silver N5000/4GB/64GB for $280 – HP
- Acer Chromebook Spin 713 13.5″ convertible w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/128GB for $529 – Best Buy
- Google Pixelbook Go w/Core i5/8GB/128GB for $770 – AntOnline (via eBay)
- Get 3-months of Stadia Pro for free – Google (Chromebook Perks)
Windows laptops
- Lenovo IdeaPad 1 11.6″ laptop w/AMD A6-9220E/4GB/64GB for $210 – Lenovo
- Lenovo ThinkBook 14 w/Core i5-1035G1/8GB/512GB for $700 – Lenovo (coupon: THINKDEAL)
- HP Envy 13t w/Core i7-10510U/NVIDIA MX250/8GB/256GB for $850 – HP
- Dell XPS 13 touchscreen laptop w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB for $900 – Dell
- LG Ultra PC 17″ 4.3 lb laptop w/Core i5-10210U/GTX 1650/16GB/512GB for $1000 – Best Buy
- Dell XPS 13 w/Core i7-10510U/8GB/512GB for $1050 – Dell
Windows convertible notebooks
- Lenovo Yoga C740 14″ convertible w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB for $650 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Yoga C640 13″ convertible w/Core i7-10510U/8GB/512GB for $750 – Lenovo (coupon: Back2School4)
- Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga convertible w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB for $800 – Best Buy
- Acer Spin 5 13″ convertible w/Core i7-8565U/16GB/512GB for $849 – Microsoft Store
Storage
- Seagate Ultra Touch portable 1TB USB 3.0 SSD for $165 – Amazon
- Samsung T7 Touch portable 1TB USB 3.2 SSD for $188 – Amazon
- Seagate Backup Plus 5TB portable USB 3.0 HDD for $115 – B&H
- WD EasyStore 4TB external desktop USB 3.0 HDD for $75 – Best Buy
- WD EasyStore 8TB external desktop USB 3.0 HDD for $130 – Best Buy
USB-C docks
- QGeeM 7-in-1 USB-C dock w/100W power delivery for $22 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- ChoeTech 9-in-1 USB-C dock w/100W USB power delivery for $34 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Aukey 12-in-1 USB-C dock w/100W USB power delivery for $50 – Amazon (coupon: N6U46LHV)
- VAVA 12-in-1 USB-C docking station for $80 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Lenovo USB-C Mini Dock for $90 – Lenovo
- Save $5 to $20 on select J5create USB-C docks and adapters – Best Buy
Chargers
- Anker 12W dual-port wall charger 2-pack for $12 – Amazon
- Anker PowerPort PD 2 wall charger for $19 – Amazon
- Anker 60W 2-port USB-C wall charger for $30 – Amazon
- M-Edge Cargo Backpack w/removable 6,000 mAh power bank for $20 – meh
Other
- Misfit Vapor X Wear OS smartwatch for $15 and up ($245 off) – Misfit
- Save up to $112 when you buy two Kindle eReaders – Best Buy
- Tile Mate (2020) Bluetooth tracker for $20 – Amazon
- Tile Slim (2020) Bluetooth tracker for $24 – Amazon
- Anker Soundcore Life Q20 over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $40 – Newegg
- Samsung Galaxy Buds true wireless earbuds for $110 – Microsoft Store
- Harman Kardon Astra wireless speaker w/Alexa for $60 – A4C
- 23 PC games for free – Twitch Prime (Prime members only)