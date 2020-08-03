Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.

HP and Lenovo are running back to school sales. Meh is selling a $20 backpack with a built-in power bank. And Misfit is selling its Vapor X smartwatch for as little as $15, which is up to $245 off the list price. You’ll have to pay $40 if you want a model with a wristband, but that’s still quite a deal.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Store sales

Chromebooks

Windows laptops

Windows convertible notebooks

Storage

USB-C docks

Chargers

Other

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

