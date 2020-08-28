Lenovo’s Labor Day sale doorbusters include deep discounts on the company’s ThinkCentre M90n mini desktop computers and a number of other laptop and desktop PCs. Meanwhile Newegg is selling an Intel NUC mini desktop with an 8th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, AMD Radeon 540X graphics and Windows 10 Pro software for $499.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Mini desktop PCs
- Intel NUC mini PC w/Core i5-8265U/Radeon 540X/8GB/128GB SSD + 500GB HDD for $499 – Newegg
- Lenovo ThinkCentre M90n mini PC w/Core i5-8365U/8GB/512GB for $449 – Lenovo (coupon: HOTNANODEAL)
- Lenovo ThinkCentre M90n mini PC w/Core i7-8665U/16GB/512GB for $579 – Lenovo (coupon: HOTNANODEAL)
Laptops
- Asus ROG Strix G15 gaming laptop w/Core i7-10750H/GTX1650 Ti/8GB/512GB for $880 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Yoga C640 13″ laptop w/Core i7-10510U/8GB/512GB for $800 – Lenovo (coupon: KICKOFFSALE2020)
Other
- Lenovo Smart Clock w/Google Assistant for $37 – $40 – Rakuten
- Refurb Harman Kardon SOHO on-ear wireless headphones for $50 – A4C
- Mpow H21 hybrid noise cancelling over-ear wireless headphones for $49 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Amazfit GTS smartwatch for $135 – B&H