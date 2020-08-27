The Epic Games Store is giving away Hitman and Shadowrun Collection for free this week. And if you’re looking for an affordable gaming laptop to play them on, the Microsoft Store is selling the MSI GF63 Thin for $899, which is a pretty decent price for a 4.1 pound laptop with a 15.6 inch display, an Intel Core i7-10750H processor, NVIDIA GTX 1650 graphics, and 512GB of storage.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Computers
- MSI GF63 Thin 15.6″ laptop w/Core i7-1075H/GTX 1650/8GB/512GB for $899 – Microsoft Store
- Lenovo ThinkCentre M90n mini PC w/Core i5-8265U/8GB/256GB for $475 – Newegg
Storage
- ADATA 64GB USB 3.2 Gen 1 flash drive for $7 – Newegg
- Samsung EVO Select 256GB microSDXC card for $35 – Amazon
- WD Elements 1TB portable USB HDD for $45 – Newegg (coupon: EMCDPFN42)
Wireless audio
- Mpow X3 true wireless earbuds w/active noise cancellation for $50 – Amazon (clip on-page coupon)
- UE Megaboom 3 portable Bluetooth speaker 2-pack for $220 – Daily Steals
PC games
- Hitman PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Shadowrun Collection PC game for free – Epic Games Store