The Epic Games Store is giving away Hitman and Shadowrun Collection for free this week. And if you’re looking for an affordable gaming laptop to play them on, the Microsoft Store is selling the MSI GF63 Thin for $899, which is a pretty decent price for a 4.1 pound laptop with a 15.6 inch display, an Intel Core i7-10750H processor, NVIDIA GTX 1650 graphics, and 512GB of storage.

