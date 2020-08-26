Amazon is selling a Lenovo convertible laptop with an AMD Ryzen 5 4500U processor and 16GB of RAM for $600 today, and Samsung’s Galaxy Flex Alpha laptop with a QLED display is on sale for $700 and up.
But if you just need to upgrade the RAM on your existing PC, there’s also an Amazon sale on select memory products. And if you need some external storage, Newegg has one of the best deals I’ve seen on a 1TB portable SSD,
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops
- Lenovo Flex 5 14″ convertible w/Ryzen 5 4500U/16GB/256GB for $600 – Amazon
- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 7 4700U/8GB/512GB for $855 – Lenovo (coupon: EXTRAFIVE)
- Asus VivoBook 14 w/Ryzen 7 3700U/8GB/512GB for $580 – Newegg
- Asus VivoBook Flip 14 convertible w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB for $650 – Microsoft Store
- Samsung Galaxy Book Flex Alpha convertible w/QLED display for $700 and up – Samsung
- Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 13 w/Core i7-1065G7/8GB/512GB for $1000 – Microsoft (via eBay)
- MSI Modern 15 w/Core i7-10510U/16GB/512GB for $899 – Newegg
- Dell XPS 13 touchscreen laptop w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB for $900 – Dell
Storage
- Team Group 1TB portable USB 3.2 Gen 2 SSD for $132 – Newegg
- SanDisk Extreme 512GB microSDXC card for $106 – Amazon
- Anker USB-C memory card reader for $9 – Newegg (coupon: MKTCLTEZEKG3)
PC components & accessories
- Save 20-percent on RAM from Corsair, Crucial, and HyperX – Amazon
- APC 850VA UPS battery backup & surge protector for $80 – Amazon
- Mobile Pixels 12.5″ portable monitor for $200 – Woot
Audio
- Apple AirPods for $129 – Amazon
- Apple AirPods Pro for $199 – Newegg
- Libratone TOO 360-degree 30 watt Bluetooth speaker for $59 – meh
Smart speakers & displays
- Open Box Google Home Mini smart speaker for $19 – Big Deals (via eBay)
- Google Nest Hub 7″ smart display for $75 – QualityCellz (via eBay)
Media streamers
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K media streamer for $40 – Amazon (or $25 for select customers w/code: 4KFIRETV)
- Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K HDR media streamer for $40 – Best Buy
Other
- Name your price for $350+ worth of PC games – Humble Killing Floor Bundle
- Aduro 10,000 mAh wireless power bank for $19 – Woot