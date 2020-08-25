Amazon is running a 1-day sale on PNY storage and moemory products including SD cards, flash drives, desktop and laptop RAM, and SSDs. Walmart is selling a 2-pack of Google Home Mini smart speakers for $40 and throwing in a 4-month subscription to TIDAL Premium for no additional charge. And Newegg is selling Adobe Premiere Elements 2020 for less than half its list price when you use the coupon EMCDPFK42 at checkout.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Storage
- PNY storage and memory sale – Amazon
- PNY U3 Pro 256GB microSDXC card for $33 – Amazon
- Samsung EVO Select 256GB microSDXC card for $35 – Amazon
- SanDisk 64GB Ultra Dual USB Type-A & Type-C flash drive for $12 – Amazon (or 128GB for $19, 256GB for $32)
- WD EasyStore 12TB USB 3.0 external desktop HDD for $190 – Best Buy
- WD EasyStore 10TB USB 3.0 external desktop HDD for $170 – Best Buy (via eBay)
Charging
- Anker 30W slim USB-C wall charger for $18 – Newegg (coupon: EMCDPFK53)
- Anker 60W USB-C wall charger for $21 – Newegg (coupon: EMCDPFK52
- Mophie Powerstation 4,000 mAh power bank 2-pack for $18 – meh
- RAVPower 16750 mAh power bank for $18 – Woot
- Panasonic Eneloop BQ-CC75ASBA AA/AAA battery charger w/USB charging port for $8 – Amazon
Displays
- Virzen 15.6 inch portable monitor for $133 – Amazon (clip coupon & use code: 854UGWAK)
- Anker Nebula Capsule smart mini projector for $260 – Woot
- Nest Hub smart display 2-pack for $150 – Google Store
Audio
- Google Home Mini smart speaker 2-pack + 4-month TIDAL Premium subscription for $40 – Walmart
- Amazon Echo Plus for $100 – Amazon
- Mpow Flame Bluetooth earbuds for $14 and up – Mpow
Networking
- Linksys Velop mesh WiFi router systems for $55 and up – Woot
- Linksys Velop WHW0301B-RM2 mesh WiFi router systems for $90 and up – Woot
Other
- Adobe Premiere Elements 2020 for $43 – Newegg -(coupon: EMCDPFK42)
- Amazon Kindle Oasis eReader (previous-gen) w/WiFi + cellular & leather charging cover for $180 – Woot