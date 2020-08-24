Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Lenovo is running a Labor Day sale on select PCs. GOG is giving away Serious Sam for free, and offering discounts on 1,500 other games. And if you’re cool with buying last year’s flagship, Microsoft is running a sale on Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+ smartphones.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
PCs
- Lenovo Labor Day Sale – Lenovo
- Lenovo ThinkCentre M90n mini PC w/Core i5-8265U/8GB/512GB for $449 – Lenovo (coupon: HOTNANODEAL)
- Lenovo ThinkCentre M90n w/Core i7-8665U/16GB/512GB for $579 – Lenovo (coupon: HOTNANODEAL)
- Lenovo Yoga C640 13″ convertible w/Core i7-10510U/8GB/512GB for $800 – Lenovo (coupon: KICKOFFSALE2020)
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 w/Core i5-8265U/8GB/256GB for $900 – Lenovo (coupon: THINKDEAL)
- Lenovo ThinkPad T490 14″ laptop w/Core i5-8265U/8GB/256GB for $749 – Lenovo
PC games
- Serious Sam: The First Encounter PC game for free – GOG
- GOG Harvest Sale (up to 91-percent off select games) – GOG
- Select PC games for up to 75-percent off – Microsoft Store
Smartphones
- Samsung Galaxy S10 w/SD855/8GB/128GB for $600 – Microsoft Store
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ w/SD855/8GB/128GB for $700 – Microsoft Store
Audio
- JBL Endurance Sprint BT earbuds for $18 – Best Buy
- Refurb Anker Soundcore Liberty true wireless earbuds for $30 – Newegg (coupon: 93XPR25)
- Anker SoundCore Pro+ 25W portable Bluetooth speaker for $55 – Amazon
- B&O BeoPlay E8 true wireless earbuds for $89 and up – Woot
Charging
- Aukey 36W 2-port USB-C wall charger for $15 – Amazon (clip on-page coupon)
- RAVPower 90W 2-port USB-C wall charger for $47 – Amazon (clip on-page coupon)
Networking
- TP-Link Archer C8 AC1750 WiFi router for $40 – B&H
- Refurb Google WiFi mesh router (1st-gen) for $70 – $180 – Woot