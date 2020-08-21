Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.
It’s not too hard to find a budget laptop for under $300 these days, but it’s still unusual to find one with halfway decent specs including a full HD display, at least 8GB of RAM, and at least 256GB of storage.
But the Chuwi HeroBook Pro has all of those things, and it’s on sale for $299 at the moment. This is still very much a budget laptop — it has a relatively slow Intel Celeron N4000 Gemini Lake dual-core processor. But it’s nice to find cheap laptops with at least some decent specs.
Laptops
- Asus VivoBook L203MA 11.6″ HD laptop w/Celeron N4000/4GB/64GB for $265 – Amazon
- Chuwi HeroBook Pro 14.1″ FHD laptop w/Celeron N4000/8GB/256GB for $299 – Amazon
- Lenovo Flex 5 14″ convertible w/Ryzen 5 4500U/16GB/256GB for $600 – Amazon
- Razer Blade Stealth 13 laptop w/Core i7-1065G7 for $1500 and up – Amazon
- Asus ROG Zephyrus portable gaming laptop w/240Hz display/Core i7-9750H/RTX 2070/16GB/1TB for $1700 – Amazon
Charging
- RAVPower 61W USB wall charger for $23 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Tether Tools ONsite 87W USB-PD power bank for $100 – B&H
Wireless audio
- Jabra Move Style Edition wireless over-ear headphones for $57 – Amazon
- Google Pixel Buds (1st-gen) for $84 and up – Walmart
- Refurb Bose QuietComfort 35 II over-ear wireless noise-cancelling headphones for $200 – Bose (via eBay)
- Sony WH-1000XM3 over-ear wireless noise-cancelling headphones for $250 – Red Tag Camera (via eBay)
Other
- Microsoft Surface Pro Type Cover for $93 – Microsoft Store