Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.

It’s not too hard to find a budget laptop for under $300 these days, but it’s still unusual to find one with halfway decent specs including a full HD display, at least 8GB of RAM, and at least 256GB of storage.

But the Chuwi HeroBook Pro has all of those things, and it’s on sale for $299 at the moment. This is still very much a budget laptop — it has a relatively slow Intel Celeron N4000 Gemini Lake dual-core processor. But it’s nice to find cheap laptops with at least some decent specs.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Laptops

Charging

Wireless audio

Other

Microsoft Surface Pro Type Cover for $93 – Microsoft Store

