Another week, another set of free games from the Epic Games Store. This time you can snag Enter the Gungeon and God’s Trigger.

While neither of those titles requires a particularly powerful PC, if you’re in the market for a gaming laptop, or desktop the Microsoft Store is running a sale.

And Best Buy is running one of the best deals to date on smart displays — buy an Amazon Echo Show for $50 off, and get a free Echo Show 5 and Philips Hue Smart Bulb.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Downloads and streaming

Laptops and tablets

Smart displays

Audio

Other

