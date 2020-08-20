Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Another week, another set of free games from the Epic Games Store. This time you can snag Enter the Gungeon and God’s Trigger.
While neither of those titles requires a particularly powerful PC, if you’re in the market for a gaming laptop, or desktop the Microsoft Store is running a sale.
And Best Buy is running one of the best deals to date on smart displays — buy an Amazon Echo Show for $50 off, and get a free Echo Show 5 and Philips Hue Smart Bulb.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Downloads and streaming
- Enter the Gungeon PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- God’s Trigger PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- 3-month SoundCloud Go+ subscription for $1 – SoundCloud
- DC FanDome films for $5 and up – Google Play
- Name your price for a bundle of digital comics – Humble Judge Dredd, 2000 AD & More Bundle
- Name your price for a bundle of sci-fi and fantasy eBooks – StoryBundle
Laptops and tablets
- Apple iPad 10.2 w/32GB for $279 – Walmart
- MSI Modern 14 laptop w/Core i5-10210U/MX330/8GB/512GB for $850 – Newegg
- Maingear Element 4.1 pound, 15.6 inch gaming laptop w/Core i7-9750H/RTX 2070 Max-Q/32GB/2TB SSD for $1699 – Microsoft Store
Smart displays
- Amazon Echo Show 10 + Echo Show 5 + Philips Hue smart bulb for $180 – Best Buy
- Google Nest Hub + Nest Mini for $109 – Google Store
Audio
- Funcl W1S true wireless earbuds for $15 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Bluedio Hi true wireless earbuds for $18 – Bluedio (via eBay)
- Earfun true wireless earbuds for $34 – Amazon (clip coupon & use code: EFREE32OFF)
- TaoTronics wireless noise cancelling over-ear headphones for $20 – Amazon (coupon: CCXN5FMS)
- Monoprice SonicSolace wireless noise cancelling over-ear headphones for $25 – Monoprice
- Refurb Bose Quietcomfort 35 II wireless noise cancelling over-ear headphones for $200 – Bose (via eBay)
Other
- RAVPower 61W USB-C wall charger for $23 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Refurb Amazon Kindle Oasis (8th-gen) WiFi + Cellular for $120 – BuySpry (via eBay)