Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.
It may or may not be safe to actually attend school in person this fall (there’s mounting evidence that it’s not), but that hasn’t stopped the Back to School sale season.
Lenovo’s back to school sale is well underway. Best Buy is offering student-only deals that let you save up to $300 on select Intel-powered laptops. And Motorola kicked off its back to schools ale today, with discounts of up to $500 off select phones and accessories.
Here’s a roundup of some of the day’s best deals.
Windows Laptops
- Lenovo IdeaPad S340 13″ laptop w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB for $549 – Walmart
- Acer Swift 13 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 7 4700U/8GB/512GB for $680 – Amazon
- Lenovo Yoga C740 14″ convertible w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB for $696 – Amazon
- Asus ZenBook 13 laptop w/Core i5-1035G1/8GB/256GB for $770 – Newegg
- MSI Modern 15 laptop w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/512GB for $790 – Newegg
- Save up to $200 on Razer Blade Stealth w/Core i7-1065G7 – Amazon
- Best Buy student deals on Intel laptops – Best Buy
Chrome OS and iPadOS devices
- Lenovo Chromebook S330 14″ w/MT8173C/4GB/32GB for $239 – Walmart
- Acer Chromebox CXI3 w/Celeron 3867U/4GB/128GB + keyboard & mouse for $243 – Amazon
- Apple iPad Pro 12.9 (previous-gen) w/WiFi + LTE for $669 and up – B&H
Audio
- Anker Spirit X Bluetooth sport earbuds for $18 – Newegg (coupon: W5SCHYRW58)
- Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo true wireless earbuds for $33 – Amazon
- Anker Soundcore Life Q20 noise-cancelling over-ear Bluetooth headphones for $45 – Newegg (coupon: 93XPQ79)
- Braven BRV-MINI portable Bluetooth speaker for $20 – A4C
Other
- Nest Hub smart display 2-pack for $150 – Google Store
- Motorola back to school sale – Motorola
- Lenovo back to school sale – Lenovo