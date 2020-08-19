Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.

It may or may not be safe to actually attend school in person this fall (there’s mounting evidence that it’s not), but that hasn’t stopped the Back to School sale season.

Lenovo’s back to school sale is well underway. Best Buy is offering student-only deals that let you save up to $300 on select Intel-powered laptops. And Motorola kicked off its back to schools ale today, with discounts of up to $500 off select phones and accessories.

Moto G Power

Here’s a roundup of some of the day’s best deals.

Windows Laptops

Chrome OS and iPadOS devices

Audio

Other

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.