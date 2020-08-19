Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.

It may or may not be safe to actually attend school in person this fall (there’s mounting evidence that it’s not), but that hasn’t stopped the Back to School sale season.

Lenovo’s back to school sale is well underway. Best Buy is offering student-only deals that let you save up to $300 on select Intel-powered laptops. And Motorola kicked off its back to schools ale today, with discounts of up to $500 off select phones and accessories.

Here’s a roundup of some of the day’s best deals.

Windows Laptops

Chrome OS and iPadOS devices

Audio

Other

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

