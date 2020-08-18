Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Sony’s WHXB900N wireless noise cancelling headphones are on sale for $100 off. Amazon’s… well, most of the company’s first-party hardware is on sale. And there are certainly worse days to pick up a 2-bay or 4-bay network attached storage device.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Audio
- TaoTronics over-ear noise-cancelling Bluetooth headphones for $45 – Amazon
- Insignia wireless noise cancelling over-ear headphones for $45 – Best Buy
- Refurb Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 true wireless earbuds for $60 – Newegg (coupon: 93XPQ62)
- Sony WHXB900N wireless over-ear noise cancelling headphones for $148 – Amazon
Charging
- RAVPower 20,000 mAh 60W power bank for $25 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Aukey 10,000 mAh power bank for $9 – Amazon (clip coupon & use code: 4CSNJKRN)
- Aukey 18W USB-C wall charger for $7 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Aukey 2-port 60W USB-PD charger for $20 – Amazon (coupon: M5T6C7IM)
Network-attached storage
- QNAP TS-453Be 4-bay NAS enclosure for $379 – B&H
- QNAP TS-251D-US 2-bay NAS enclosure for $289 – Newegg
Smartphones
- Google Pixel 4 w/64GB for $550 – Best Buy
- Google Pixel 4 w/128GB for $650 – Amazon
Downloads
- Riot Baby eBook by Tochi Onyebuchi for free – Tor
- Name your price for $200+ worth of PC games – Humble Headup Band Boost Hundle
Other
- Amazon Device Deals (save up to $75 on select products) – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Show 5 for $50 – UntilGone (coupon: 266820)
- HP Sprocket 2nd-edition portable photo printer for $90 – HP