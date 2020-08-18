Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Sony’s WHXB900N wireless noise cancelling headphones are on sale for $100 off. Amazon’s… well, most of the company’s first-party hardware is on sale. And there are certainly worse days to pick up a 2-bay or 4-bay network attached storage device.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Audio

Charging

Network-attached storage

Smartphones

Downloads

Other

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

