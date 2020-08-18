Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Sony’s WHXB900N wireless noise cancelling headphones are on sale for $100 off. Amazon’s… well, most of the company’s first-party hardware is on sale. And there are certainly worse days to pick up a 2-bay or 4-bay network attached storage device.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Audio

Charging

Network-attached storage

Smartphones

Downloads

Other

 

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.