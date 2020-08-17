Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Amazon is offering discounts on most of its Fire and Echo-branded products, which means you can save up to $50 on a Fire HD 10 tablet, up to $25 on a Fire TV Stick 4K, and up to $75 on some Echo smart speakers.
Meanwhile Monoprice is selling an 85W USB-C wall charger for $13, today’s a good day to save some money on a portable hard drive or SSD, and Microsoft is offering a 1-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just a $1, which could come in handy if you want to try out Microsoft’s new game streaming service when it launches to the public next month.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Tablets
- Amazon Fire HD 8 for $60 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus for $80 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 for $100 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) Android tablet for $120 – B&H
- Apple iPad mini for $350 and up – Amazon
Computers
- HP ProDesk 600 G4 mini desktop w/Core i5-8600T/8GB/256GB for $469 – B&H
- Pre-order Samsung 11.6″ Chromebook w/Celeron N4000/4GB/32GB for $200 – B&H (Or 6GB/64GB for $250)
- HP Chromebook 14 w/Celeron N3350/4GB/32GB for $249 – Best Buy
- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 14″ laptop w/Core i7-1065G7/16GB/512GB for $900 – Office Depot
eReaders
- Amazon Kindle for $70 – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite for $105 and up – Amazon
- Refurb Kobo eReaders for $90 and up – Kobo
- Refurb NOOK GlowLight 3 for $90 – B&N
Media Streamers
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $35 – Amazon (or $25 for select customers w/coupon: 4KFIRETV)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick (1080p) for $30 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Cube w/hands-free Alexa for $100 – Amazon
Wireless audio
- Bose noise cancelling Bluetooth headphones 700 for $299 – Amazon
- Libratone ONE Click 360 50-watt BT speaker for $79 – meh
- Refurb JBL BT speakers and headphones for $35 and up – Woot
- Skullcandy Push true wireless earbuds for $50 – Best Buy
Smart speakers
- Amazon Echo Flex for $17 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Dot for $30 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Dot w/clock for $40 – Amazon
- Harman Kardon Astra wireless speaker w/Alexa for $60 – A4C
- Amazon Echo for $70 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Plus for $75 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Studio + Philips Hue smart bulb for $170 – Amazon
Smart Displays
- Amazon Echo Show 5 for $70 – Amazon
- Google Nest Hub for $90 – Google Store
- Amazon Echo Show 8 for $100 – Amazon
- Lenovo Smart Display 10″ w/Google Assistant for $150 – Lenovo
- Amazon Echo Show 10.1″ smart display for $180 – Amazon
Storage
- SanDisk Extreme 512GB microSDXC card for $99 – Amazon
- SanDisk Extreme 1TB portable USD SSD for $160 – Amazon
- Seagate Ultra Touch 1TB portable USB SSD for $165 – Newegg (or 500GB for $85)
- SanDisk Extreme Pro 1TB portable SSD for $190 – Amazon
- WD EayStore 2TB portable USB HDD for $55 – Best Buy
- WD EayStore 5TB portable USB HDD for $100 – Best Buy
USB-C hubs and docks
- Upgrow USB-C hubs for $12 and up – Amazon
- Anker PowerExpand 12-in-1 USB-C dock for $100 – Amazon (coupon: AKUSBCDOCK)
Other
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 1-month subscription for $1 – Microsoft
- Subscribe to both CBS All Access and SHOWTIME for $10/month – Apple TV+
- Monoprice 85W USB-C power adapter for $13 – Monoprice
- OnePlus 7T smartphone w/SD855+/8GB/128GB for $400 – B&H