Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Best Buy is running a 3-day sale with discounts on laptops, tablets, phones, TVs, headphones, gaming products, and appliances, among other things. Microsoft is selling Surface Pro 7 tablet + Type Cover bundles for $600 and up. And CBS is giving away 1-month subscriptions to CBS All Access if you sign up by August 16th, just in time to watch the first few episodes of Star Trek: Lower Decks.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Video

PC games

Computers

Networking and storage

Wireless audio

Smart Displays

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

