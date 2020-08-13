Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.
A Total War Saga: Troy is a brand new game released today with a list price of $50… but it’s free to grab at the Epic Games Store through the end of the day. Epic is also giving away two other free PC games for the next week.
Meanwhile Tile is running a sale on Bluetooth trackers, Microsoft is selling Surface Go tablets for up to $80 off, and Humble Bundle has new deals on digital comics and audio and video editing software.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Downloads & Streaming
- A Total War Saga: Troy – Epic Games Store (free for 24 hours only)
- Remnant: From the Ashes for free – Epic Games Store
- The Alto Collection for free – Epic Games Store
- Quake II for free – Bethesda (login to the Bethesda Launcher by Aug 14)
- Name your price for a bundle of video game tie-in digital comics – Humble Bundle
- Name your price for a bundle of Magix audio and video editing software – Humble Bundle
Laptops & Tablets
- Asus ZenBook 13 w/Core i7-1065G7/8GB/512GB for $870 – Newegg
- Microsoft Surface Go 2 w/Core m3-8100Y/8GB/128GB for $550 – Microsoft Store
- Amazon Fire tablets for up to $50 off – Amazon
Docking stations
- Wavlink universal 5K USB-C/USB-A docking station for $107 – Newegg
- Plugable Thunderbolt 3 dock for $199 – Amazon
Tile Bluetooth trackers
- Tile Mate for $20 (or 4 for $55) – Tile
- Tile Slim for $24 – Tile
- Tile Sticker 4-pack for $50 – Tile
- Tile Pro 2-pack fro $60 (or 4 for $100) – Tile
- Tile Mate Combo Packs for $70 to $75 – Tile
Other
- Refurb Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless over-ear noise cancelling headphones for $215 – Bose (via eBay)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K media streamer for $25 – Amazon (coupon 4KFIRETV, select customers only)