A Total War Saga: Troy is a brand new game released today with a list price of $50… but it’s free to grab at the Epic Games Store through the end of the day. Epic is also giving away two other free PC games for the next week.

Meanwhile Tile is running a sale on Bluetooth trackers, Microsoft is selling Surface Go tablets for up to $80 off, and Humble Bundle has new deals on digital comics and audio and video editing software.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Downloads & Streaming

Laptops & Tablets

Docking stations

Tile Bluetooth trackers

Other

 

