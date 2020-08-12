Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Amazon’s Fire tablets are on sale for up to $50 off this week. And if you don’t feel like hacking your tablet to add the Google Play Store, you can save $18 on the Lenovo Tab M8 FHD Android tablet at the moment.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Tablets

Laptops

Audio

Other

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

