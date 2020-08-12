Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Amazon’s Fire tablets are on sale for up to $50 off this week. And if you don’t feel like hacking your tablet to add the Google Play Store, you can save $18 on the Lenovo Tab M8 FHD Android tablet at the moment.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Tablets
- Amazon Fire HD 8 for $60 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus for $80 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet for $100 – Amazon
- Lenovo Tab M8 FHD Android tablet w/Helio P22T/3GB/32GB for $122 – Lenovo
Laptops
- Acer TravelMate X3 14″ laptop w/Core i5-8250/8GB/256GB for $699 – Microsoft Store
- Acer Swift 3 14″ laptop w/Core i5-8265U/8GB/256GB for $699 – Microsoft Store
- Acer Spin 5 13″ convertible w/Core i7-8550U/8GB/256GB for $749 – Microsoft Store
- Dell XPS 13 Touch laptop w/Core i5-10210U/4GB/128GB for $700 – Dell
- Dell XPS 13 Touch laptop w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB for $900 – Dell
- Dell XPS 13 Touch laptop w/Core i7-10510U/8GB/512GB for $1050 – Dell
Audio
- Anker Soundcore Bluetooth speaker for $21 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- TaoTronics active noise cancelling over-ear wireless headphones for $40 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Refurb Harman Kardon SOHO on-ear Bluetooth headphones for $50 – A4C
- JBL Free X true wireless earbuds for $70 – JBL
- Sony WF-XB700 extra bass true wireless earbuds for $78 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Buds true wireless earbuds for $80 – SobeOnline1 (via eBay)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds+ true wireless earbuds for $100 – Verizon (price in cart)
- Sony WF-SP800N Sports true wireless earbuds for $148 – Amazon
- Sony WF-1000XM3 noise cancelling true wireless earbuds for $178 – Amazon
Other
- Google Nest Mini + Google Chromecast for $64 – Google Store
- Name your price for a bundle of retro game eBooks – StoryBundle