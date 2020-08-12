Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Amazon’s Fire tablets are on sale for up to $50 off this week. And if you don’t feel like hacking your tablet to add the Google Play Store, you can save $18 on the Lenovo Tab M8 FHD Android tablet at the moment.

Amazon Fire HD 10

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Tablets

Laptops

Audio

Other

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.