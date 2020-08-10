Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Amazon is offering Fire HD tablets for up to $50 off the list price. That means you can pick up a Fire HD 10 for $100, a Fire HD 8 Plus for $80, or a Fire HD 8 for $60.
If you need some help figuring out the differences between Amazon’s tablets, we’ve got a comparison guide. And if you want to know whether you can install Google Play on the Amazon Fire tablet lineup (since they don’t come with it), the answer is yes.
Prefer a tablet that you don’t have to modify to run stock Android software? Best Buy is selling last year’s Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 inch tablet for $180 and throwing in a free keyboard cover to sweeten the deal.
Meanwhile, is running a back-to-school sale on select laptops and other products, and there are more deals on Windows laptops, Chromebooks, audio products, storage devices, and charging accessories in today’s roundup of some of the day’s best deals.
Tablets
- Amazon Fire HD 8 for $60 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus for $80 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 for $100 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition for $80 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition for $90 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition for $150 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2019) 10.1″ tablet + keyboard for $180 – Best Buy (add to cart to get a free keyboard cover)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4″ Android tablet w/S-Pen for $300 – Amazon
Windows Laptops
- Lenovo Back to School Deals – Lenovo
- Lenovo Yoga C640 13″ convertible w/Core i7-10510U/16GB/512GB for $790 – Lenovo (coupon: B2SDB5)
- Dell Inspiron 13 7000 convertible w/4K display/Core i7-10510U/16GB/512GB SSD + 32GB Optane for $900 – Best Buy
Chromebooks
- Asus Chromebook C433TA 14″ convertible w/Core m3-8100Y/4GB/64GB for $429 – Best Buy
- Acer Chromebook Spin 713 13.5″ convertible w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/128GB for $529 – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 13.3″ convertible w/4K AMOLED display/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB for $799 – Best Buy
Storage
- Storage sale – Best Buy
- Samsung T7 500GB portable USB SSD for $80 – B&H
- QNAP TS-253Be 2-bay NAS enclosure w/Celeron J3455 for $359 – B&H
Chargers, hubs, and docks
- RAVPower 6-port USB charger for $18 – RAVPower (coupon: UM0028)
- Anker 36W 2-port USB-C wall charger for $21 – Amazon
- Anker Thunderbolt docking station for $150 – Amazon (coupon: AKTBTDOCK)
- Aduro 10,000 mAh Qi certified wireless & USB power bank for $19 – Woot
- Aduro PowerUp Trio 20,000 mAh power bank for $21 – Woot
- Aduro PowerUp Trio 30,000 mAh power bank for $30 – Woot
- Belkin Surge protector and power strip sale – Amazon
Wireless headphones & earbuds
- Aduro Sync Buds true wireless earbuds for $17 – Woot
- Anker Soundcore Life Q10 wireless over-ear headphones for $30 – Newegg (coupon: 93XPQ34)
- Skullcandy Sesh true wireless earbuds for $30 – Amazon
- JBL Tune wireless headphones for $30 and up – Amazon
- Anker Soundcore Life P2 true wireless earbuds for $40 – Amazon
- JBL Live series wireless headphones for $70 and up – Amazon
- Refurb Samsung Galaxy Buds+ true wireless earbuds for $90 – Best Buy
Wireless speakers
- Anker Soundcore Bluetooth speaker for $23 – Amazon
- Libratone Zipp 360 degree wireless speaker for $99 – meh
- JBL Charge 4 portable Bluetooth speaker for $120 – Amazon
Smart speakers & displays
- Amazon Echo Dot (black) for $25 – Woot (or sandstone color for $25)
- Refurb Amazon Echo Spot for $37 – Woot
- Google Nest Mini + Chromecast for $64 – Google Store
Other
- Google Pixel 4 smartphone for $549 – B&H
- Refurb Amazon Kindle (8th-gen) for $50 – Amazon
- Google Nest WiFi router + access point for $199 – B&H