Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Amazon is offering Fire HD tablets for up to $50 off the list price. That means you can pick up a Fire HD 10 for $100, a Fire HD 8 Plus for $80, or a Fire HD 8 for $60.

If you need some help figuring out the differences between Amazon’s tablets, we’ve got a comparison guide. And if you want to know whether you can install Google Play on the Amazon Fire tablet lineup (since they don’t come with it), the answer is yes.

Prefer a tablet that you don’t have to modify to run stock Android software? Best Buy is selling last year’s Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 inch tablet for $180 and throwing in a free keyboard cover to sweeten the deal.

Meanwhile, is running a back-to-school sale on select laptops and other products, and there are more deals on Windows laptops, Chromebooks, audio products, storage devices, and charging accessories in today’s roundup of some of the day’s best deals.

Tablets

Windows Laptops

Chromebooks

Storage

Chargers, hubs, and docks

Wireless headphones & earbuds

Wireless speakers

Smart speakers & displays

Other

