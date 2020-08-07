Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Didn’t get a chance to stream Watchmen earlier this summer when it was free from HBO? Amazon is selling Season 1 of the show for $10.

Meanwhile, today seems to be as good a day as any to pick up a Bluetooth speaker or some Bluetooth headphones. Sony’s noise-cancelling WF-1000XM3 headphones are selling for their cheapest price to date, and Amazon is running a sale on select Sony audio products.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

