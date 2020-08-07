Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Didn’t get a chance to stream Watchmen earlier this summer when it was free from HBO? Amazon is selling Season 1 of the show for $10.
Meanwhile, today seems to be as good a day as any to pick up a Bluetooth speaker or some Bluetooth headphones. Sony’s noise-cancelling WF-1000XM3 headphones are selling for their cheapest price to date, and Amazon is running a sale on select Sony audio products.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
True wireless earbuds
- Sony WF-1000XM3 noise cancelling true wireless earbuds for $170 – Amazon (or Best Buy)
- Sony WF-SP800N wireless noise-cancelling in-ear headphones for $148 – Amazon
- Sony WF-XB700 Extra bass true wireless earbuds for $98 – Amazon
- Audio Technica ATH-CKS5TWBK solid base true wireless earbuds for $100 – Woot
- TaoTronics SoundLiberty 79 true wireless earbuds for $40 – Amazon
Wireless speakers and headphones
- Save 20-percent or more on Select Sony TV and audio products – Amazon (or Best Buy)
- Sony SRS-XB23 extra bass portable Bluetooth speaker for $78 – Amazon
- Sony SRS-XB12 mini Bluetooth speaker for $38 – Amazon
- Sony SRS-XB01 compact portable Bluetooth speaker for $23 – Amazon
- Braven 405 portable Bluetooth speaker for $20 – BigDeals (via eBay)
- Sony WH-CH700N wireless noise-cancelling over-ear headphones for $100 – Best Buy
Downloads & Streaming
- Adobe Photoshop Elements 2020 for $55 – Amazon
- Name your price for up to $350+ worth of PC games – Humble Double Fine Bundle
- Watchmen Season 1 for $10 – Amazon
Other
- Amazon Echo Show 5 + 3-months FreeTime Unlimited for $71 – Amazon
- WD Elements 5TB portable USB 3.0 HDD for $98 – Newegg (coupon: EMCDPDN44)