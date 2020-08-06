Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.

GOG is giving away the first PC game in The Witcher series for free until 6:00PM Eastern Time tonight. The Epic Games Store is giving away 3 out of 10and Wilmot’s Warehouse for free for the next week. Amazon is running a Big Summer Sale event. And BuyDig is selling a 2-pack of Google Nest WiFi routers for $199.

Here’s a roundup of some of the day’s best deals.

PC games

Store sales

Laptps

Networking

Audio

Smart displays

Other

