Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.
GOG is giving away the first PC game in The Witcher series for free until 6:00PM Eastern Time tonight. The Epic Games Store is giving away 3 out of 10and Wilmot’s Warehouse for free for the next week. Amazon is running a Big Summer Sale event. And BuyDig is selling a 2-pack of Google Nest WiFi routers for $199.
Here’s a roundup of some of the day’s best deals.
PC games
- The Witcher Enhanced Edition PC game for free – GOG (until 6:00PM ET)
- Wilmot’s Warehouse PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- 3 out of 10 Ep 1 PC game for free – Epic Games Store
Store sales
- Amazon Big Summer Sale event – Amazon
- Save up to 30-percent on PC products – Amazon
- Save up to 35-percent on wireless products – Amazon
- Save up to 20-percent on video game products – Amazon
- Belkin surge protector and power strip sale – Amazon
- Woot Bargain Bin sale – Woot
- Save 20-percent on purchase of $50 or more (max $100 savings) – Vipoutlet (via eBay w/coupon: PICKVIP)
Laptps
- Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14″ FHD convertible w/Core i3-1005G1/4GB/128GB for $490 – Lenovo
- Refurb HP EliteBook x360 13″ convertible w/Core i7-7600U/8GB/512GB/Win10Pro for $600 – Woot
Networking
- Google Nest WiFi router 2-pack for $199 – BuyDig
- eero mesh WiFi router system 3-pack for $199 – Amazon
- Refurb Linksys Velop whole-home mesh WiFi routers for $90 – $240 – Woot
Audio
- Libratone Q Adapt wireless on-ear noise cancelling headphones for $69 – meh
- JBL Free X true wireless earbuds for $70 – JBL
- JBL Endurance Jump sport wireless earbuds for $40 – JBL
- Pioneer XDP-02U portable digital audio player for $150 – B&H
Smart displays
- Lenovo Smart Clock with Google Assistant for $50 – Lenovo (or 2-pack for $90)
- Google Nest Hub smart display for $67 – Belk
Other
- nonda USB-C to USB-A adapter (2-pack) for $8 – Amazon
- Insignia Bluetooth mouse for $10 – Best Buy
- WD My Passport 5TB portable USB HDD for $108 – Amazon
- Refurb Google Pixel 3a for $190 and up – Woot