Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.
This has been a good year for mid-range smartphones so far, with the Apple iPhone SE selling for $399 and up, the Google Pixel 4a priced at $349, and the OnePlus Nord 5G priced at €399 and up (with a different budget phone scheduled to hit North America at some point).
But you know what’s sometimes an even better deal? Buy a slightly older flagship and get better specs for the same price or less… although you might end up with a phone that isn’t officially supported for quite as long.
Case in point: OnePlus is selling last year’s OnePlus 7T smartphone with a Snadpragon 855+ processor for just $399 today.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Smartphones and tablets
- OnePlus 7T w/SD855+/8GB/128GB for $399 – OnePlus
- Refurb Amazon Fire HD 10 (2017) + Show Mode dock for $90 – Amazon
Storage
- WD My Passport 1TB USB 3.1 portable SSD for $140 – Amazon
- G-Technology G-Drive Thunderbolt 3 external desktop hard drives for $330 and up – B&H
- G-Technology G-RAID Thunderbolt 3 hard drives for $1100 and up – B&H
Networking
Audio and video
- Anker Nebula Apollo mini WiFi projector for $306 – Amazon
- JBL Link 300 wireless speaker w/Google Assistant for $80 – A4C
- Bose Home Speaker 450 wreless speaker for $280 – Bose (via eBay)
- Aduro Twist true wireless earbuds for $19 – Woot
eBooks
- Name your price for a bundle of eBooks – StoryBundle Innovative Worlds Bundle
- 2-month Kindle Unlimited subscription for free – Amazon
Other
- Aukey 10,000 mAh power bank for $10 – Amazon (clip coupon)