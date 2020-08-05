Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.

This has been a good year for mid-range smartphones so far, with the Apple iPhone SE selling for $399 and up, the Google Pixel 4a priced at $349, and the OnePlus Nord 5G priced at €399 and up (with a different budget phone scheduled to hit North America at some point).

But you know what’s sometimes an even better deal? Buy a slightly older flagship and get better specs for the same price or less… although you might end up with a phone that isn’t officially supported for quite as long.

Case in point: OnePlus is selling last year’s OnePlus 7T smartphone with a Snadpragon 855+ processor for just $399 today.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Smartphones and tablets

Storage

Networking

Audio and video

eBooks

Other

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.