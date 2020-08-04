Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Woot is selling a set of Samsung Galaxy Buds+ true wireless earbuds for $69, which is less than half the list price. Amazon is selling an Echo Dot smart speaker bundled with a 2-month Amazon Music Unlimited subscription for $17. And Best Buy has one of the best prices I’ve seen to date on a portable SSD.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Amazon devices
- Refurb Amazon Kindle (previous-gen) for $50 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K + Echo Dot for $65 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Dot + 2-months Amazon Music Unlimited for $17 – Amazon
Docking stations
- CalDigit TS3 Plus 15-port Thunderbolt 3 dock for $210 – B&H
- Aukey 12-in-1 USB-C hub for $50 – Amazon (coupon: N6U46LHV)
Other
- Samsung Galaxy Buds+ true wireless earbuds for $69 – Woot
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 w/Core i3/4GB/128GB + Type Cover for $599 – Best Buy
- PNY Elite 240GB portable USB 3.0 SSD for $33 – Best Buy
- Name your price for $300+ worth of PC games – Humble Bohemia Interactive Bundle