CTL is taking pre-orders for two new Chromebooks with 14 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel displays, Intel Gemini Lake Refresh processors, and at least 6 years of official support from Google.

The CTL NL81 features an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, a non-touchscreen display, and a $279 price tag, while the CTL NL81T is a $379 touchscreen model with a faster processor and twice the memory and storage.

Here’s a run-down of key specs for each model:

CTL NL81 CTL NL81T Display 14 inch, 1920 x 1080 non-touch 14 inch, 1920 x 1080 touchscreen Processor Intel Celeron N4020 dual-core Intel Pentium N5030 quad-core RAM 4GB LPDDR4 8GB LPDDR4 Storage 32GB eMMC 64GB eMMC Ports 2 x USB Type-C

2 x USB 3.0 Type-A

microSD card reader

3.5mm audio 2 x USB Type-C

2 x USB 3.0 Type-A

microSD card reader

3.5mm audio Wireless WiFi 5 WiFi 5

Both models feature non-glare displays, water-resistant keyboards, and anti-peel keys, HD cameras, and USB-C power adapters.

While CTL’s computers are primarily aimed at the education market, the company also sells to the public. But you may have to wait a little while to get your hands on CTL’s latest Chromebooks – they’re up for pre-order now, but aren’t expected to ship to customers until December.

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

