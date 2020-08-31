CTL is taking pre-orders for two new Chromebooks with 14 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel displays, Intel Gemini Lake Refresh processors, and at least 6 years of official support from Google.
The CTL NL81 features an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, a non-touchscreen display, and a $279 price tag, while the CTL NL81T is a $379 touchscreen model with a faster processor and twice the memory and storage.
Here’s a run-down of key specs for each model:
|CTL NL81
|CTL NL81T
|Display
|14 inch, 1920 x 1080 non-touch
|14 inch, 1920 x 1080 touchscreen
|Processor
|Intel Celeron N4020 dual-core
|Intel Pentium N5030 quad-core
|RAM
|4GB LPDDR4
|8GB LPDDR4
|Storage
|32GB eMMC
|64GB eMMC
|Ports
|Wireless
|WiFi 5
|WiFi 5
Both models feature non-glare displays, water-resistant keyboards, and anti-peel keys, HD cameras, and USB-C power adapters.
While CTL’s computers are primarily aimed at the education market, the company also sells to the public. But you may have to wait a little while to get your hands on CTL’s latest Chromebooks – they’re up for pre-order now, but aren’t expected to ship to customers until December.