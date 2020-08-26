The Asus Zenfone 7 and Zenfone 7 Pro are smartphones with flagship-class specs, big batteries, and three cameras.
What you won’t find on the phones is any notch or hole punch in the display to make room for a selfie camera. Instead, the rear cameras can flip over the top of the phone to face forward when you need them, meaning you get the same camera experience whether snapping a portrait or framing a self portrait.
Asus used a similar camera set up for last year’s Zenfone 6 smartphone, but this year’s models feature upgraded hardware… and higher price tags.
The Asus ZenFone 7 and 7 Pro are available in Taiwan today with starting prices of about $750 and $950, respectively. They should be available in parts of Europe starting September 1st, but Asus hasn’t announced any plans to bring the phones to the United States yet.
The motorized flip camera system is certainly the phone’s most notable feature. But other specs look pretty decent including 90 Hz displays, LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, 5,000 mAh batteries, and 30W fast charging support.
You don’t get wireless charging or an IP rating with these phones, and there’s no headphone jack. But you do get a microSD card slot with support for cards up to 2TB. There’s also a fingerprint reader on the side of the phone.
For the most part the Zenfone 7 and Zenfone 7 Pro are pretty similar, but the Pro model has a faster processor, more storage, and more RAM in the entry-level configuration.
|Zenfone 7
|Zenfone 7 Pro
|Display
|6.7 inch
2400 x 1080 AMOLED
90 Hz
550 nits
|6.7 inch
2400 x 1080 AMOLED
90 Hz
550 nits
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
|RAM/Storage
|6GB/128GB
8GB/128GB
|8GB/256GB
|Cameras
|64MP Sony IMX686 primary
12MP Sony IMX363 113-degree wide angle
8MP 3X telephoto
|64MP Sony IMX686 primary w/OIS
12MP Sony IMX363 113-degree wide angle
8MP 3X telephoto
|Battery
|5,000 mAh
|5,000 mAh
|Charging
|30W Asus HyerCharge (wired)
30W USB-PD 3.0
27W Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0
|30W Asus HyerCharge (wired)
30W USB-PD 3.0
27W Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0
|Security
|Fingerprint reader (side)
Facial recognition (software-based)
|Fingerprint reader (side)
Facial recognition (software-based)
|Audio
|Stereo speakers
3 microphones
|Stereo speakers
3 microphones
|Wireless
|4G LTE
WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.1
NFC
|4G LTE
WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.1
NFC
The phone have an aluminum frame with a glass pack featuring Corning Gorilla Glass 3.