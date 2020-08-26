The Asus Zenfone 7 and Zenfone 7 Pro are smartphones with flagship-class specs, big batteries, and three cameras.

What you won’t find on the phones is any notch or hole punch in the display to make room for a selfie camera. Instead, the rear cameras can flip over the top of the phone to face forward when you need them, meaning you get the same camera experience whether snapping a portrait or framing a self portrait.

Asus used a similar camera set up for last year’s Zenfone 6 smartphone, but this year’s models feature upgraded hardware… and higher price tags.

The Asus ZenFone 7 and 7 Pro are available in Taiwan today with starting prices of about $750 and $950, respectively. They should be available in parts of Europe starting September 1st, but Asus hasn’t announced any plans to bring the phones to the United States yet.

The motorized flip camera system is certainly the phone’s most notable feature. But other specs look pretty decent including 90 Hz displays, LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, 5,000 mAh batteries, and 30W fast charging support.

You don’t get wireless charging or an IP rating with these phones, and there’s no headphone jack. But you do get a microSD card slot with support for cards up to 2TB. There’s also a fingerprint reader on the side of the phone.

For the most part the Zenfone 7 and Zenfone 7 Pro are pretty similar, but the Pro model has a faster processor, more storage, and more RAM in the entry-level configuration.

Zenfone 7 Zenfone 7 Pro Display 6.7 inch

2400 x 1080 AMOLED

90 Hz

550 nits 6.7 inch

2400 x 1080 AMOLED

90 Hz

550 nits Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus RAM/Storage 6GB/128GB

8GB/128GB 8GB/256GB Cameras 64MP Sony IMX686 primary

12MP Sony IMX363 113-degree wide angle

8MP 3X telephoto 64MP Sony IMX686 primary w/OIS

12MP Sony IMX363 113-degree wide angle

8MP 3X telephoto Battery 5,000 mAh 5,000 mAh Charging 30W Asus HyerCharge (wired)

30W USB-PD 3.0

27W Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0 30W Asus HyerCharge (wired)

30W USB-PD 3.0

27W Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0 Security Fingerprint reader (side)

Facial recognition (software-based) Fingerprint reader (side)

Facial recognition (software-based) Audio Stereo speakers

3 microphones Stereo speakers

3 microphones Wireless 4G LTE

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.1

NFC 4G LTE

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.1

NFC

The phone have an aluminum frame with a glass pack featuring Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

