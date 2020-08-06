The Asus VivoBook Flip 14 (TM420) is a thin and light Windows laptop with full HD touchscreen display, a convertible design that lets you fold the screen back 360-degrees, and support for up to an AMD Ryzen 7 4700U processor.

Asus first released some details about the notebook in June, but you couldn’t actually find it in stores… until now.

The new AMD-powered VivoBook Flip 14 is available for purchase for $600 and up.

The laptop has an all-metal chassis, an 82-percent screen-to-body ratio, a backlit keyboard, and support for an optional active stylus, sold separately.

Asus says the notebook supports fast charging, allowing you to get a 60-percent charge in 49 minutes.

Here are some other key specs for the Asus VivoBook Flip 14 (TM420):

Display 14 inch, 1920 x 1080 Processor Ryzen 5 4500U

Ryzen 7 4700U Graphics AMD Radeon Vega RAM 8GBLPDDR4x 3200 MHz

16GB LPDDR4x 3200 MHz Storage 256GB PCIe SSD

512GB PCIe SSD Ports 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x USB 2.0

1 x HDMI

1 x Audio combo jack

1 x MicroSD card reader Wireless WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.0 Battery 50 Wh Charger 45W USB-C Other features Stereo speakers

IR camera

Array microphones

NumberPad 2.0 (optional Dimensions 12.8″ x 8.7″ x 0.7″ Weight 3.1 pounds

The Asus VivoBook Flip (TM420) is available for purchase or pre-order in two configurations:

press release

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

