The Asus VivoBook Flip 14 (TM420) is a thin and light Windows laptop with full HD touchscreen display, a convertible design that lets you fold the screen back 360-degrees, and support for up to an AMD Ryzen 7 4700U processor.
Asus first released some details about the notebook in June, but you couldn’t actually find it in stores… until now.
The new AMD-powered VivoBook Flip 14 is available for purchase for $600 and up.
The laptop has an all-metal chassis, an 82-percent screen-to-body ratio, a backlit keyboard, and support for an optional active stylus, sold separately.
Asus says the notebook supports fast charging, allowing you to get a 60-percent charge in 49 minutes.
Here are some other key specs for the Asus VivoBook Flip 14 (TM420):
|Display
|14 inch, 1920 x 1080
|Processor
|Ryzen 5 4500U
Ryzen 7 4700U
|Graphics
|AMD Radeon Vega
|RAM
|8GBLPDDR4x 3200 MHz
16GB LPDDR4x 3200 MHz
|Storage
|256GB PCIe SSD
512GB PCIe SSD
|Ports
|1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
1 x USB 2.0
1 x HDMI
1 x Audio combo jack
1 x MicroSD card reader
|Wireless
|WiFi 5
Bluetooth 5.0
|Battery
|50 Wh
|Charger
|45W USB-C
|Other features
|Stereo speakers
IR camera
Array microphones
NumberPad 2.0 (optional
|Dimensions
|12.8″ x 8.7″ x 0.7″
|Weight
|3.1 pounds
The Asus VivoBook Flip (TM420) is available for purchase or pre-order in two configurations:
- TM420IA-DB51T (Ryzen 5 4500U/8GB/256GB) for $600 at Amazon, Newegg, Asus Store
- TM420IA-DB71T (Ryzen 7 4700U/8GB/512GB) for $700 at Amazon, Newegg, Asus Store