The Asus VivoBook Flip 14 (TM420) is a thin and light Windows laptop with full HD touchscreen display, a convertible design that lets you fold the screen back 360-degrees, and support for up to an AMD Ryzen 7 4700U processor.

Asus first released some details about the notebook in June, but you couldn’t actually find it in stores… until now.

The new AMD-powered VivoBook Flip 14 is available for purchase for $600 and up.

Asus VivoBook Flip 14 (TM420)

The laptop has an all-metal chassis, an 82-percent screen-to-body ratio, a backlit keyboard, and support for an optional active stylus, sold separately.

Asus says the notebook supports fast charging, allowing you to get a 60-percent charge in 49 minutes.

Here are some other key specs for the Asus VivoBook Flip 14 (TM420):

Display 14 inch, 1920 x 1080
Processor Ryzen 5 4500U
Ryzen 7 4700U
Graphics AMD Radeon Vega
RAM 8GBLPDDR4x 3200 MHz
16GB LPDDR4x 3200 MHz
Storage 256GB PCIe SSD
512GB PCIe SSD
Ports 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
1 x USB 2.0
1 x HDMI
1 x Audio combo jack
1 x MicroSD card reader
Wireless WiFi 5
Bluetooth 5.0
Battery 50 Wh
Charger 45W USB-C
Other features Stereo speakers
IR camera
Array microphones
NumberPad 2.0 (optional
Dimensions 12.8″ x 8.7″ x 0.7″
Weight  3.1 pounds

The Asus VivoBook Flip (TM420) is available for purchase or pre-order in two configurations:

