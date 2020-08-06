PC and motherboard maker ASRock is updating its DeskMini line of small desktop computers with new models designed for the latest Intel and AMD chips.

The ASRock DeskMini H470 supports up to a 65 watt 10th-gen Intel Comet Lake-S processor, while the new ASRock DeskMini X300 can handle up to a 65-watt AMD 4000 series “Renoir” processor.

Both little computers measure 6.1″ x 6.1″ x 3.1″, which means they won’t take up a lot of space on, under, or behind your desk.

At that size, the ASRock DeskMini series computers are a little larger than a typical Intel NUC mini PC. But these systems are also more versatile than a typical NUC, since you can pick your own processor and upgrade down the line.

Here are some key specs for each of the new models:

DeskMini H470 DeskMini X300 CPU 10th-gen Intel Core

Intel LGA1200 socket

Up to 65W TDP

Intel H470 chipset AMD Renoir, Picasso, or Raven Ridge

AMD AM4 socket

Overclocking supported

Up to 65W TDP

AMD X300 chipset RAM DDR4-2933

Dual-channel

Max 64GB DDR4-3200

Dual-channel

Max 64GB Storage 2 x SATA 3 (2.5″)

1 x M.2 280 PCIe Gen 3 x4 2 x SATA 3 (2.5″)

2 x M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 3 x4 Graphics output HDMI (4K@30Hz)

DisplayPort 1.4

USB-C (DisplayPort 1.4)

VGA HDMI (4K@60Hz)

DisplayPort

VGA Audio 1 x 3.5mm combo

1 x mic input 1 x 3.5mm combo

1 x mic input USB 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C

5 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C

1 x USB 2.0 Type-A LAN Gigabit Ethernet (Intel 2I219V) Gigabit Ethernet (RealtekRTL8111H) WLAN M.2 E 2230 slot for WiFi & BT M.2 E 2230 slot for WiFi & BT Dimensions 155mm x 155mm x 80mm (1.92L) 155mm x 155mm x 80mm (1.92L)

ASRock DeskMini H470

ASRock DeskMini X300

Press release

