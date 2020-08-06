PC and motherboard maker ASRock is updating its DeskMini line of small desktop computers with new models designed for the latest Intel and AMD chips.
The ASRock DeskMini H470 supports up to a 65 watt 10th-gen Intel Comet Lake-S processor, while the new ASRock DeskMini X300 can handle up to a 65-watt AMD 4000 series “Renoir” processor.
Both little computers measure 6.1″ x 6.1″ x 3.1″, which means they won’t take up a lot of space on, under, or behind your desk.
At that size, the ASRock DeskMini series computers are a little larger than a typical Intel NUC mini PC. But these systems are also more versatile than a typical NUC, since you can pick your own processor and upgrade down the line.
Here are some key specs for each of the new models:
|DeskMini H470
|DeskMini X300
|CPU
|
|
|RAM
|
|
|Storage
|
|
|Graphics output
|
|
|Audio
|
|
|USB
|
|
|LAN
|Gigabit Ethernet (Intel 2I219V)
|Gigabit Ethernet (RealtekRTL8111H)
|WLAN
|M.2 E 2230 slot for WiFi & BT
|M.2 E 2230 slot for WiFi & BT
|Dimensions
|155mm x 155mm x 80mm (1.92L)
|155mm x 155mm x 80mm (1.92L)
These look great. Asrock’s website says that these also have 2x 2.5″ drive bays, and the SATA connectors support RAID 0/1.
But what’s the deal with the AMD model getting such a shitty back IO panel? So my keyboard and mouse will occupy the two USB ports. Now what?
It’s also unfortunate that these both have VGA connectors. I think I’d have another few USB connectors before throwing a bone to the vintage monitor collectors.