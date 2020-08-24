AMD’s latest laptop processors offer an impressive mix of performance and power consumption. But the current-gen AMD Ryzen 4000 “Renoir” series chips are based on the chip maker’s Zen 2 CPU architecture, not the Zen 3 architecture used in AMD’s higher-performance desktop chips.

So when is Zen 3 coming to laptops? Next year, according to a leaked product roadmap.

That’s just one of a few new details revealed in a series of leaks over the weekend.

According to tweets from @MebiuW (1)(2) and @patrickschur_, here are some of the things we can expect to see from AMD in the next year or two:

Early 2021 – AMD Ryzen 5000 “Cezanne” 7nm laptop chips with Zen 3 CPU cores and Vega graphics

with Zen 3 CPU cores and Vega graphics Early 2021 – AMD “Van Gogh” 7nm chips with Zen 2 CPU cores and Navi 2 graphics (for computer vision/machine learning?)

Mid 2021 – AMD “Warhol” 7nm desktop chips with Zen 3 graphics and PCIe 4 support

with Zen 3 graphics and PCIe 4 support Early 2022 – AMD “Rembrandt” laptop chips with Radeon Navi 2 graphics

with Radeon Navi 2 graphics Early 2022 – AMD “Dragon Crest” follow-up to “Van Gogh”

Mid 2022 – AMD “Raphael” desktop chips

AMD is also planning to update its Ryzen Embedded chips with the introduction of a new V2000 series designed for small computers or appliances such as ATMs, casino game consoles, digital signage, or maybe handheld gaming computers (if models with AMD Ryzen Embedded chips ever ship).

According to @patrickschur_, here are specs for the first of the new Ryzen Embedded V2000 series processors:

V2748 V2718 V2546 V2516 Cores/Threads 8/16 8/16 6/12 6/12 Base/Turbo freq 2.9 GHz /4.15 GHz 1.7 GHz / 4.15 GHz 3 GHz / 3.95 GHz 2.1 GHz / 3.95 GHz GPU cores 7 7 6 6 GPU freq 1.6 GHz 1.6 GHz 1.5 GHz 1.5 GHz L2 cache ? ? 3 MB 3 MB TDP 35W – 54W 10 – 25W 35 – 54W 10 – 25W

Keep in mind that AMD hasn’t officially confirmed anything mentioned in this article, so there’s a chance that the leaks could be inaccurate and/or that plans could change before these chips make it to market.

via VideoCardz and wccftech

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

