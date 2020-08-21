It took almost a month longer than expected, but Amazon has released an operating system update that brings the company’s latest software to some older tablets.

The company has released a Fire OS 7 update for the 2018 Amazon Fire 7 and 2019 Amazon Fire HD 8. This is the same software that ships with company’s current-gen tablets.

It’s not exactly cutting edge stuff though — Fire OS a fork of Google’s Android operating system, and version 7 is based on Android 9… which was released in 2018.

Still, this is a pretty significant update for Amazon’s older tablets. Previously they had been running Fire OS 7, which was based on Android 7.1, an operating system that was released in 2016.

New features in Fire OS 7 include:

Updates to app permissions — users will have to grant permissions on a per-app basis.

Stricter controls over background services, which should help with battery life and security/privacy.

Restricted app access to WiFi

Visually, Fire OS 7 doesn’t look much different from older versions of Amazon’s tablet operating system. But the update to a newer version of Android should help with compatibility with newer apps that may require more recent APIs.

The updates should be rolling out automatically soon, but if you don’t want to wait, you can download the latest software updates from Amazon’s Fire Tablet Software update page.

via Android Police

