Lenovo is revamping its Yoga line of laptops with four new Yoga 7 series models set to ship between August and November.

Most of the new laptops are expected to ship in November, and they’ll be powered by Intel’s Tiger Lake processors. But the first to ship will be the new Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro, which features an AMD Ryzen 4000H processor. That model should be available starting this month.

Here’s an overview of what to expect:

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro – 14 inch notebook w/AMD Renoir, available in August for €799 ($950) and up

– 14 inch notebook w/AMD Renoir, available in August for €799 ($950) and up Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i – 13.3 inch laptop w/Intel Tiger Lake and €999 ($1190) starting price, coming in November (not available in North America)

– 13.3 inch laptop w/Intel Tiger Lake and €999 ($1190) starting price, coming in November (not available in North America) Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro – 13.3 inch laptop with Intel + NVIDIA GeForce MX graphics, coming in November for €899 ($1070) and up (not available in North America)

– 13.3 inch laptop with Intel + NVIDIA GeForce MX graphics, coming in November for €899 ($1070) and up (not available in North America) Lenovo Yoga 7i (14 inch) – Convertible laptop with Intel Tiger Lake coming in November for $850 and up (or €999 and up in Europe)

– Convertible laptop with Intel Tiger Lake coming in November for $850 and up (or €999 and up in Europe) Lenovo Yoga 7i (15.6 inch) – A larger version coming in November for $799 and up (or €1099 in Europe)

The Slim 7 Pro with is a 3.2 pound notebook with support for AMD Ryzen 5 4600H, Ryzen 7 4800H, and Ryzen 9 4900H processor options.

It’s available with a choice of 2240 x 1400 or 2880 x 1800 pixel displays. Both support 90 Hz refresh rates.

The laptop supports 8GB or 16GB of LPDDR4X memory and up to 1TB of PCIe solid state storage.

Other features include a 180-degree hinge, a 61Wh battery, stereo 2W speakers, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, plus USB 3.2 Gen 1 and audio jacks.

One thing that you don’t get from the cheapest (and first available) of the new Yoga 7 series laptops is Thunderbolt 4 support. That comes standard on all the Intel models.

The Yoga Slim 7i is a thin and light notebook measures 0.55 inches thick, weighs 2.7 pounds, and supports up to 16GB of LPDDR4X memory and 1TB of solid state storage. It has a 50Wh battery, stereo 2W speakers, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, plus a USB 3.2 Type-C port.

Lenovo packs a 2560 x 1600 pixel display onto this model.

Lenovo’s 14-inch Yoga Slim 7i Pro has the same 90Hz display options as the Slim 7 Pro, but this model is powered by an Intel Tiger Lake processor and Intel Xe integrated graphics (some models will also be viable with NVIDIA GeForce MX graphics).

Available with up to 32GB of LPDDR4X memory and 1TB of PCIe solid state storage, the Yoga Slim 7i Pro measures 0.7 inches thick and has a starting weight of 3 pounds.

The Lenovo Yoga 7i convertibles (14 and 15.6 inch) top out at 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 1TB of solid state storage. These models have Thunderbolt 4 ports, 360-degree hinges for use in tablet, tent, stand, or laptop modes, and optional support for an active pen.

But they also have the lowest resolution screens of the bunch. Both the 14 and 15.6 inch models feature 1920 x 1080 pixel touchscreen displays.

The 14 inch Lenovo Yoga 7i measures 0.7 inches thick and has a starting weight of 3.1 pounds. The larger model has a numeric keypad, measures 0.8 inches thick, and has a starting weight of 4 pounds.

Both models have the same 71W battery.

The company also has a new Lenovo Yoga 6 convertible notebook with a 13.3 inch display, a 360-degree hinge, support for up to an AMD Ryzen 7 4700U processor, and a fabric-covered lid. It’s expected to ship in October for $700 and up.

