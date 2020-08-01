The NEC VersaPro UltraLite is a laptop computer with a 13.3 inch full HD display and support for up to an Intel Core i7-10510U processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of PCIe NVMe storage.

While it’s not that hard to find a laptop with those specs these days, what is unusual is to find one that’s as thin and light as NEC’s new laptop — it measures 12.1″ x 8.5″ x 0.66″ and has a starting weight of 814 grams, or just under 1.8 pounds.

The company claims that it didn’t skimp on battery life, promising up to 15 hours of run time on a charge. I’d take that claim with a grain of salt, since PC makers tend to be generous with their battery life estimates. But even if your battery does drain quickly, it shouldn’t take too long to refuel — NEC says the system supports fast charging that lets you plug in a USB-C power adapter and get an 80-percent charge in about an hour.

Other features of the VersaPro UltraLite include support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0, optional 4G LTE support, USB 3.1 and USB 3.0 Type-C ports, an HDMI port, microSD card reader, audio jack, and fingerprint sensor.

Unfortunately NEC has a limited presence outside of its home market of Japan these days. The company did announce plans to sell some laptops in the United States earlier this year, but I can’t find any US retailers that are currently selling those computers.

If you happen to be in Japan, the new VersaPro UltraLite should be available starting August 24th for ¥189,400, (~$1790) and up.

via TechRadar

 

