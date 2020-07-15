As expected, Xiaomi is launching its smallest Android TV device to date. The Xiaomi Mi TV Stick is a pocketable gadget that you can plug into the HDMI port of any TV to turn it into a smart TV with support for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and other services.

It comes with a Bluetooth remote control that features a Google Assistant button for voice commands. And the Mi TV Stick also supports Chromecast functionality, allowing you to use your phone, tablet, or PC as a remote.

Xiaomi says a Mi TV Stick with support for 1080p video will be available in Europe soon for €40.

Mi TV Stick

There’s no word on if or when this particular model will be available in the United States, but Xiaomi has released Android TV hardware in North America in the past — Walmart is currently selling a Xiaomi Mi Box S 4K HDR Android TV media streamer for $50.

Xiaomi unveiled the new Mi TV Stick during a global ecosystem product launch event, where the company explained that this model features a quad-core processor, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of storage, and support for Dolby and DTS audio.

There was no mention of a 4K model, but earlier leaks have suggested that Xiaomi may offer a version with 2GB of RAM and support for 4K video in some regions.

