This summer Chinese PC maker Chuwi introduced a mini desktop computer called the Chuwi LarkBox, featuring a 10 watt Intel Celeron processor, Windows 10 software, and a tiny case that measures just 2.4″ x 2.4″ x 1.7″.

Now another Chinese PC maker is copying the idea. The new XCY X51 is exactly the same size as the Chuwi LarkBox, but it has more RAM, faster storage, and a less powerful processor.

The XCY X51 is available for purchase for $179 from the official XCY AliExpress Store.

In terms of size and port selection, this little computer is awfully similar to the Chuwi LarkBox. But there are a few important differences.

The XCY X51 has 8GB of RAM, while the LarkBox has 6GB. The LarkBox has eMMC storage and an empty M.2 2242 slot for an optional SSD, while the XCY X51 ships with 128GB of SSD storage pre-installed.

But the LarkBox should be a little faster, since it has a 10-watt Intel Celeron J4115 processor, while the X51 has a less powerful 6-watt Celeron N4100 chip. Both computer should theoretically be able to handle 4K video playback (when running Windows at least — I had limited success getting that to work with Ubuntu Linux).

Here’s an overview of the specs for the XCY X51.

Processor Intel Celeron N4100 RAM 8GB Storage 128GB M.2 2242 SSD Ports 1 x USB Type-C

2 x USB 3.0 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.0

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card reader Wireless WiFi 5

Bluetooth 4.2 Dimensions 62mm x 62mm x 42mm (2.4″ x 2.4″ x 1.7″) Weight 121 grams (4.3 oz)

Or if you’re looking for something smaller even more compact with the same processor, there’s always the XCY Mini PC Stick which I wrote about recently. That model measures 5.3″ x 1.8″ x 0.6″ and weighs just 83 grams (2.9 ounces) and is designed to plug directly into the HDMI port of a TV.

The XCY Mini PC Stick has a Celeron N4100 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of eMMC storage. It’s available from AliExpress for $159.

via AndroidPC.es

