Samsung’s DeX software allows you to connect certain recent Samsung phones and tablets to an external display and use them like desktop computers.

Soon you may be able to that without the need to run a cable from your phone.

Xda-developers discovered clues pointing to wireless DeX mode in the Samsung Tips app.

The “tip” isn’t one you can actually use at this point, and it may have been pushed to the app accidentally. But it says you can “use Samsung DeX on a TV without a cable. Start DeX from the quick panel and choose an available TV.”

While that’s not actually something you do can do right now, it sure looks like Samsung is working on wireless support for DeX. What’s less clear is whether the feature will ever see the light of day. There’s no way to know whether this is an in-development feature, or one that has been postponed or canceled (one explanation for it showing up in Samsung Tips could be that wireless DeX support was initially scheduled to have been available by now).

For now, if you want to use DeX with an external display, you’ll need a cable.

Since last year, you’ve also been able to use DeX with a PC or Mac by plugging your phone or tablet into a computer and running a companion app on your computer.

