A little over a year after introducing the UP Xtreme developer board with an Intel Whiskey Lake processor, AAEON has unveiled a new model called the UP Xtreme Lite.

The original UP Xtreme is available for purchase for $299 and up, while the new Lite model should have a lower starting price when it goes on sale soon.

As the name suggests, the UP Xtreme Lite will lack a few of the features found in the pricier model. But it’s still a fairly powerful, versatile computer aimed at developers.

The little computer measures about 4.8″ x 4.7″, which makes it closer to the size of an Intel NUC computer than a Raspberry Pi. But the UP Xtreme Lite has a few features you won’t find on single-board computers like the Raspberry Pi series.

There’s a DDR4 SODIMM slot for removable storage and M.2 2230 and M.2 2280 connectors for storage and other accessories. And the system is powered by a 15-watt, 8th-gen Intel Whiskey Lake processor rather than an ARM-based chip, which should mean better compatibility with a wide variety of operating systems.

AAEON will offer processor options ranging from Intel Celeron to Intel Core i7.

Ports include:

2 x Gigabit Ethernet

HDMI 1.4

DisplayPort 1.2

4 x USB 3.2 Gen 2

3.5mm audio

There’s also a 40-pin connector as well as eDP, COM, and SATA connectors plus a SIM card slot that can be used if you add a cellular modem to one of the M.2 slots.

AAEON is positioning the new model as a more affordable option than the original UP Xtreme board, so you do lose a few features including:

Up to 16GB of onboard DDR4 memory

Up to 64GB og eMMC storage

STM32 header

100-pin docking connector (it looks like you can add your own though)

Mini Card slot

