Tuxedo Computers has introduced one of the first Linux laptops powered by an AMD Ryzen 4000 series processor. The new Tuxedo Pulse 15 is a thin and light laptop with a 15.6 inch display, a choice of a 45-watt AMD Ryzen 5 4600H or Ryzen 7 4800H “Renoir” processor, and a starting price of 896 Euros ($1025).

You can select Ubuntu, OpenSUSE, or the company’s Tuxedo_OS as your operating system, or even pay extra to have Windows installed.

Alternately, you can save about $80 by ordering a Tuxedo Pulse 15 without any storage or operating system at all if you’d rather supply your own. The laptop is up for pre-order now, and should begin shipping in mid-August.

For a laptop with a 15.6 inch screen and a 91.25 Wh battery (which is removable), the laptop is surprisingly compact, measuring 356mm x 234mm x 17mm (14″ x 9.2″ x 0.67″) and weighing 1.5 kg (about 3.3 pounds) thanks to a magnesium chassis.

The Tuxedo Pulse 15 has a 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS non-glare, non-touch display, stereo 2W speakers, an HD webcam, and a backlit keyboard.

Ports include:

1 x HDMI 2.0

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C (with power delivery, but no DisplayPort)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm headset jack

1 x microSD card reader

The starting price gets you a model with 8GB of DDR4-2666 RAM, a 250GB SATA III SSD, and a WiFi 6 + Bluetooth 5.1 module. But the laptop supports up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 memory and has an M.2 2280 slot that supports either SATA or NVMe storage.

You can also opt for a model without a wireless card, but it won’t actually save you any money.

Tuxedo Computers is a Germany company, but the Tuxedo Pulse 15 can be purchased internationally and the company offers a variety of keyboard layouts including US, UK, and Dvorak, in addition to German.

If this laptop looks familiar, that’s probably because it looks a lot like the Tuxedo Book BA15 laptop that launched earlier this year. But that model features a less powerful Ryzen 5 3500U 15-watt processor.

via Tuxedo Computers, /r/AMDLaptops, and NotebookCheck

