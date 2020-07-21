The latest stable version of the free and open source Thunderbird email client is now available for download for Windows, Mac, and Linux.

Thunderbird 78 is an extended-support release (ESR) that includes a number of changes from last year’s Thunderbird 68 ESR. Calendar and Tasks functionality has been built into Thunderbird, so you don’t need to install the Lightning add-on for those features anymore. There’s support for a new Dark Mode with dark backgrounds and light text. And there are a number of other user interface tweaks.

For example, there are updated Account Setup and Account Central views with new layouts and improved language to help walk you through the process of adding an account. Folder icons have been updated with vector style graphics so they should work better with displays featuring high pixel density and/or dark mode.

Windows users can also now minimize Thunderbird to the system tray.

One thing Thunderbird doesn’t support yet is end-to-end email encryption. But that’s on the way.

Thunderbird 78.2 should be available within the next few months, and it will bring support for OpenPGP encryption. Previously you needed to install an add-on like Enigmail if you wanted to encrypt your messages in Thunderbird. But soon it will be a native feature of the email client.

via Thunderbird Blog

