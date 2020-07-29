Chinese PC maker XCY specializes in small desktop computers, but the company’s latest model is its smallest yet.

The new XCY Mini PC Stick is a 5.3″ x 1.8″ x 0.6″ stick with an HDMI connector on one end, allowing you to plug the stick directly into the video input on a TV or monitor, much the same way you would plug in an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Google Chromecast, or Roku Streaming Stick.

But as the name suggests, the XCY device isn’t just a media streamer. It’s a full-fledged personal computer. In this case, one with an Intel Celeron N4100 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.

The XCY Mini PC Stick is available from AliExpress for $159.

The little computer is powered by Intel’s 6-watt, quad-core processor with Intel UHD 600 graphics. It’s a chip that was released in 2017 and which uses Intel’s Atom-based Gemini Lake architecture. But it should be good enough for simple web browsing, document editing, media playback, and other simple tasks.

XCY’s PC stick features LPDDR4-2133 RAM, eMMC 5.1 storage, 802.11ac WiFi, and Bluetooth 4.2.

In addition to the HDMI 2.0 connector on one of the computer, there are two USB 3.0 ports, a microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm audio jack. XCY says the system can support 4K video output at 60 Hz, and the computer is said to be compatible with Windows 10 and Ubuntu Linux (although I can’t see why other GNU/Linux distributions wouldn’t work).

There is a small fan inside the case to keep the computer from overheating, so don’t expect completely silent operation.

XCY is hardly the company to make a PC-on-a-stick. But the form factor has been a lot less popular in the years since Intel gave up on its own Intel Compute Stick.

Earlier this year MINISFORUM introduced a few new models, but the XCY model is a little cheaper than either the MINISFORUM S40 or S41.

via AndroidPC.es

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

