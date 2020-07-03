There are a growing number of options for folks that want to buy a laptop that comes with Linux rather than Windows or OS X. But most of those options come with an Intel processor. A handful have ARM chips. But AMD-powered Linux laptops are rare.

Enter the Tongfang PF5PU1G. It’s a 15.6 inch laptop with an AMD Ryzen 5 3500U processor and Radon Vega 8 graphics. The notebook is available from Laptop with Linux for €769 ($865) and up.

The Tongfang PF5PU1G is a 3.1 pound laptop with a 15.6 inch, full HD display and a magnesium alloy body that measures 14″ x 9.2″ x 0.67″.

Specs include:

1 x SODIMM slot for up to 32GB of DDR4-2666 RAM

1 x M.2 2280 PCIe Gen3x4 NVMe slot for SSD

1 x M.2 2280 PCIe Gen3x4 SATA sloe for second SSD

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port (does not support charging or video out)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports

1 x USB 2.0 Type-A port

1 x HDMI 2.0 port

1 x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet port

1 x 3.5mm audio jack

The notebook supports WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1, has a 1MP webcam, stereo speakers, and a backlit keyboard. It’s powered by a 91Wh battery and comes with a 65 watt charger.

You can choose an operating system from a variety of popular GNU/Linux distributions including Ubuntu, Linux Mint, Elementary OS, and Zorin.

There are a few things to keep in mind before pulling out your wallet though:

AMD’s Ryzen 5 3500U chip is a 2019 processor that’s not nearly as powerful or efficient as this year’s Ryzen 4000U “Renoir” chips.

Laptop with Linux offers EU, UK, IT, DK, and CH laptop chargers… but there’s no US option. So you may need to buy an adapter if you plan to use this notebook in North America.

The starting price is for a model with no memory or storage, so you’ll have to pay extra if you don’t plan to provide your own RAM and SSD.

The base price does include a 32GB USB flash drive with the operating system of your choice pre-installed though, allowing you to use the drive to install or restore your OS.

via /r/AMD

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email







