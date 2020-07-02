German PC maker Schenker’s latest laptop is a thin and light computer that packs a 15.6 inch display, support for up to a 45-watt AMD Ryzen 7 4800H processor, and support for up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 memory.

The Schenker VIA 15 Pro is available for pre-order for €876 (about $985) and it’s scheduled to begin shipping in August.

The starting price gets you a model with an AMD Ryzen 5 4600H processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 250GB SSD, but you can upgrade to the more powerful Ryzen 7 4800H processor for less than $100.

The laptop measures features a magnesium alloy lid and a metal bottom and the Schenker VIA 15 Pro measures 14″ x 9.2″ x 0.7″ and weighs about 3.3 pounds.

Under the hood, there’s a 91Wh battery, two SODIMM slots for memory, and an M.2 2280 slot for PCIe 3.0 x4 storage And around the sides, you’ll find a bunch of ports (none of which are Thunderbolt 3):

1 x HDMI 2.0

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x USB 2.0 Typ-eA

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card reader

The computer also supports WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5, has a backlit keyboard and a 1080p display with an HD webcam above the screen. It also supports Windows Hello face recognition.

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email















