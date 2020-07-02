German PC maker Schenker’s latest laptop is a thin and light computer that packs a 15.6 inch display, support for up to a 45-watt AMD Ryzen 7 4800H processor, and support for up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 memory.

The Schenker VIA 15 Pro is available for pre-order for €876 (about $985) and it’s scheduled to begin shipping in August.

The starting price gets you a model with an AMD Ryzen 5 4600H processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 250GB SSD, but you can upgrade to the more powerful Ryzen 7 4800H processor for less than $100.

The laptop measures features a magnesium alloy lid and a metal bottom and the Schenker VIA 15 Pro measures 14″ x 9.2″ x 0.7″ and weighs about 3.3 pounds.

Under the hood, there’s a 91Wh battery, two SODIMM slots for memory, and an M.2 2280 slot for PCIe 3.0 x4 storage And around the sides, you’ll find a bunch of ports (none of which are Thunderbolt 3):

  • 1 x HDMI 2.0
  • 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C
  • 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
  • 1 x USB 2.0 Typ-eA
  • 1 x Gigabit Ethernet
  • 1 x 3.5mm audio
  • 1 x microSD card reader

The computer also supports WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5, has a backlit keyboard and a 1080p display with an HD webcam above the screen. It also supports Windows Hello face recognition.

Share this article:






Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.