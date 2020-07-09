Samsung is one of the few companies that’s still cranking out premium Android tablets, and this year the company is expected to launch two new models.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is expected to sport an 11 inch display, while the Galaxy Tab S7+ could be a 12.4 inch tablet. And according to a report from SamMobile, the larger version could be the most powerful Android tablet to date.

If SamMobile’s sources are correct, the Galaxy Tab S7+ will have a 12.4 inch, 2800 x 1752 pixel AMOLED display (with 267 pixels per inch), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor, and at least 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Samsung is also said to be planning to offer an 8GB/256GB version for folks willing to pay a little extra.

Qualcomm just announced the Snapdragon 865+ chip this week, and it’s expected to offer a 10 percent boost in CPU and graphics performance compared to the original Snapdragon 865 processor, along with support for WiFi 6E technology.

While Qualcomm requires phone makers to pair that chip with one of the company’s 5G modems, it looks like tablets may be another story. SamMobile says there will be a 5G version of the Galaxy Tab S7+ but there will also be a 4G LTE model. There’s no word on whether Samsung will offer a WiFi-only version.

There’s no word on the price yet. But smart money is on, a lot.

Samsung is holding a Samsung Unpacked event on August 5th, when the company is expected to introduce the new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 smartphone, along with other products. I wouldn’t be surprised if we learn more about the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ at that time.

For now, here are all the rumored specs reported by SamMobile:

Display 12.4 inch, 2800 x 1752 pixel AMOLED Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ RAM 6GB or 8GB Storage 128GB or 256GB Connectivity WiFi, Bluetooth, sub-6 GHz 5G Input Finger and S-Pen Cameras 13MP + 5MP rear, 8MP front Security In-display fingerprint reader Battery 10,900 mAh Charging 25W or maybe 45W fast charging

