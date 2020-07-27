The Radxa Rock Pi 4 is a single-board computer with a Rockchip RK3399 processor, Android and (some) Linux support, and support for up to a 4K display with a 60 Hz refresh rate.
Previously available in Model A and Model B configurations, there’s now a new Rock Pi 4 Model C which has the same basic design as its predecessors, but instead of a single HDMI 2.0 port, it supports two external displays thanks to a micro HDMI port and a mini DisplayPort.
The new model also has an M.2 connector with support for NVMe storage.
First announced in October 2019, the Radxa Rock Pi 4 Model C was supposed to ship the following month, but it was delayed by over half a year. It’s now finally available for purchase for $59.
The Rock Pi Model C is powered by a Rockchip RK3399 hexa-core processor and features 4G of LPDDR4 RAM and support for 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0.
For storage you can use a microSD card, an external NVMe SSD, or an optional eMMC module.
Other features include a 3.5mm audio port, Gigabit Ethernet (with support for power-over-Ethernet when you use an optional HAT), and a 40-pin GPIO interface plus MIPI-CSI2 connector for a camera.
One thing to keep in mind is that while the device supports dual displays, there are some limitations:
- The micro HDMI port supports up to a 3840 x 2160 pixel, 60 Hz display
- The mini DisplayPort tops out at 2560 x 1440 pixels, 60 Hz
You can use two displays at once, but because the Rock Pi 4C’s USB Type-C controller is used to support dual USB 3.0 host ports as well as the mini DisplayPort, it’s only a 2-lane DisplayPort rather than the usual 4-lanes.
This article was originally published October 2, 2019, and last updated July 27, 2010.
via LinuxGizmos and CNX Software
I’d like to see something with a single full-size video output (I prefer DisplayPort over HDMI, but I prefer either one to these mini connectors), and a full featured USB Type-C port that can also do video output. Then you can choose 4K60 + USB 2 or 4K30 + USB 3, or whatever. It could even support both if they’d used DisplayPort 1.4.
I suppose built in USB 3.0 type-A ports are pretty handy, though…
There are so many of these little SBC devices available. Is there really that big of a market? I can see a couple of manufacturers, but it seems like dozens are in the market.
I suspect that many of them are being bought up as cheap, compact dev kits for products intended to use whatever CPU is on the SBC. For things like TV’s, cars, cameras, printers, anything either too big to be worked on directly, or for which final designs aren’t done yet.
RK3399 ?
Yep. RK399 was a typo.
Correction. You can have one [email protected] + one [email protected] at the same time.
Thanks, I’ve updated the article!