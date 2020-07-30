It looks like GPU tweaking software is coming to smartphones. Xiaomi and Qualcomm appear to have developed an app called Game Turbo which will let users adjust GPU settings to optimize for performance, picture quality, or frame rates, among other things.

Neither company has made an official announcement yet, but Ice Universe has shared a few pictures of the Game Turbo app, which will reportedly be available on the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro+ smartphone.

Game Turbo

According to the images, it looks like the app will allow users to save custom settings, but there are also some presets including:

  • Save power
  • Balanced
  • High Quality

If you dig into the custom settings, it looks like you’ll be able to adjust anti-aliasing, anisotropic filtering, and texture filtering.

Game Turbo

According to Ice Universe, Game Turbot will be “a unique feature” when it debuts on Xiaomi’s upcoming Mi 10 Pro+ smartphone. But I wouldn’t be surprised if Qualcomm worked with other phone makers to release similar GPU tuning software for other smartphones in the future.

