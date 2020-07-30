It looks like GPU tweaking software is coming to smartphones. Xiaomi and Qualcomm appear to have developed an app called Game Turbo which will let users adjust GPU settings to optimize for performance, picture quality, or frame rates, among other things.

Neither company has made an official announcement yet, but Ice Universe has shared a few pictures of the Game Turbo app, which will reportedly be available on the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro+ smartphone.

According to the images, it looks like the app will allow users to save custom settings, but there are also some presets including:

Save power

Balanced

High Quality

If you dig into the custom settings, it looks like you’ll be able to adjust anti-aliasing, anisotropic filtering, and texture filtering.

According to Ice Universe, Game Turbot will be “a unique feature” when it debuts on Xiaomi’s upcoming Mi 10 Pro+ smartphone. But I wouldn’t be surprised if Qualcomm worked with other phone makers to release similar GPU tuning software for other smartphones in the future.

Super Leak：Xiaomi Mi10 Pro+ has a unique feature: Game Turbo, a mode developed by Xiaomi and Qualcomm’s GPU team, which is unprecedented. You can use it to adjust GPU parameters and modes, including GPU frequency adjustment and so on. pic.twitter.com/Tu609T7Dy9 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 30, 2020

via WinFuture

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

